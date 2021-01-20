 Pokemon Go Mareep Incense Day – Dragon & Electric spawns, 1 coin bundle, more - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Mareep Incense Day – Dragon & Electric spawns, 1 coin bundle, more

Published: 20/Jan/2021 21:54

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Go Mareep Incense Day promotional art.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is kicking off 2021 with an Incense Day dedicated to Gen II’s Mareep. The day-long celebration will also feature boosted spawn rates of Dragon & Electric types, as well as a chance to catch Shiny ‘mon.

Niantic has dedicated the first month of the new year to honor previous regions leading up to the Kanto Tour in February. In late January, Pokemon Go players will get to re-experience Gold & Silver with the Johto Celebration.

It’s fitting then that one of 2021’s first Incense Days is dedicated to Gen II’s Mareep. Here is everything you need to know about the limited time event, including how to get your hands on a Ampharos that knows Dragon Pulse!

Screenshot of Mareep in Pokemon Go.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A flock of Mareep will invade Pokemon Go on January 24.

Pokemon Go Mareep Incense Day date & start time

The festivities officially will began on January 24 at 11:00AM local time and end at 5:00PM on the same day. While Mareep will have a boosted attraction to Incense for the entire day, Electric and Dragon ‘mon will spawn at different times.

For instance, at 1:00PM to 2:00PM, players will have a high chance to run into Dratini, Bagon, or Swablu. Best of all, the selected monsters making an appearance during the celebration have a chance of being Shiny.

Below we will go over the schedule for the event. Those looking for a certain Pokemon should make sure to write down the times that the character’s type is active, as it will alternate throughout the day.

Screenshot of Shiny Dratini in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
A Shiny Dratini can also be caught during the Mareep Incense Day.

Pokemon Go Mareep Incense Day schedule

  • 11:00AM – 5:00PM: Mareep
  • 11:00AM – 1:00PM: Electric-type
  • 1:00PM – 2:00PM: Dragon-type
  • 2:00PM – 4:00PM: Electric-type
  • 4:00PM – 5:00PM: Dragon-type

Electric Pokemon

  • Pikachu
  • Magnemite
  • Voltorb
  • Chinchou
  • Mareep
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Stunfisk

Dragon Pokemon

  • Horsea
  • Dratini
  • Mareep
  • Trapinch
  • Vibrava
  • Swablu
  • Bagon

Pokemon Go Mareep Incense Day features & items

As the event will require you to have an Incense active, Niantic is offering Trainers a box bundle with three of them for just one coin. This should help many fans participate in the limited time celebration. To acquire, simply log in o Go and go to the Shop on January 24.

Perhaps the most interesting reward of the Incense Day is the chance to get a Ampharos with previous Community Day-exclusive move, Dragon Pulse. Players just need to evolve a Flaffy during the seven hours and its final evolution will have the powerful move.

Screenshot of Ampharos in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
An Ampharos evolved during the event will have Dragon Pulse.

While not everyone may be looking for extra Mareep, the Incense Day is packed with incredible ‘mon. If you manage to catch a Shiny Dratini for instance, you could evolve it into a Dragonite.

Players also looking to complete the Hoenn Challenge should take advantage of the celebration to catch a Plusle & Minun, which both have boosted spawn rates for two hours.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 17 LIVE: Pogba, Muller, Ben Yedder, Insigne, Ndombele

Published: 20/Jan/2021 18:00

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 totw 17 pogba
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have now revealed FIFA 21 Team of the Week 17, featuring a new set of upgraded TOTW Ultimate Team cards. Top players from the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and other leagues have once again been showcased. 

There’s a number of stars that slot into the in-form Ultimate Team lineup this week, including Bayern’s Thomas Müller, who had a hand in two goals against Freiburg as man of the match, and Lorenzo Insigne, for a goal and assist.

One of the players we included in our predictions was Ajax’s Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who also wound back the clock with a late goal for his ladder-leading Amsterdam side against FC Twente. It would be his first in-form since April, 2019– so let’s see if he made the cut.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo.

FIFA 21 TOTW 17 full team

EA confirmed the arrival of the next Team of the Week set of upgrades, seen below:

FIFA 21 TOTW 17
EA SPORTS
Team of the Week 17 full set for FIFA 21. 

As you can see, top players this week include the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder, Thomas Muller, Lorenzo Insigne, Paul Pogba, John Stones and more!

Team of the Week 17 start time

On Jan 20, EA will release the next batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 17 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

Another lethal Wissam Ben-Yedder could be on its way to terrorize FIFA 21.
EA SPORTS
Another lethal Wissam Ben-Yedder in-form looked nailed on for a Team of the Week card.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 17 predictions

We had already compiled a list of all the players that were in contention for IF cards this week. 

Here’s our list of predictions. Now that the official team has been released, you can now see how accurate or badly we called it:

  • Alisson – Liverpool
  • Stefan Ortega – Arminia Bielefeld
  • Layvin Kurzawa – PSG
  • Thomas Meunier – Borussia Dortmund
  • Sofiane Alakouch – Nimes
  • Patrick Mainka – FC Heidenheim
  • John Stones – Manchester City
  • Peter Zulj – RSC Anderlecht
  • Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar 
  • Tanguy Ndombele – Spurs
  • Nicolò Barella – Inter Milan
  • Salvador Agra – CD Tondela
  • Sammy Ameobi – Nottingham Forest
  • Luis Alberto – Lazio
  • Matheus Pereira – West Brom
  • Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich 
  • Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
  • Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
  • Donyell Malen – PSV
  • Klaas-Jan Huntelaar – Ajax
  • Luka Jovic – Frankfurt
  • Charlie Wyke – Sunderland
Alisson was key for Liverpool as the champs kept United scoreless at Anfield.
EA SPORTS
Alisson was key for Liverpool as the English champs kept United scoreless at Anfield.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 17 and the official team. 

Which player are you looking at? Let us know @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter. 