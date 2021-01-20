Pokemon Go is kicking off 2021 with an Incense Day dedicated to Gen II’s Mareep. The day-long celebration will also feature boosted spawn rates of Dragon & Electric types, as well as a chance to catch Shiny ‘mon.

Niantic has dedicated the first month of the new year to honor previous regions leading up to the Kanto Tour in February. In late January, Pokemon Go players will get to re-experience Gold & Silver with the Johto Celebration.

It’s fitting then that one of 2021’s first Incense Days is dedicated to Gen II’s Mareep. Here is everything you need to know about the limited time event, including how to get your hands on a Ampharos that knows Dragon Pulse!

Pokemon Go Mareep Incense Day date & start time

The festivities officially will began on January 24 at 11:00AM local time and end at 5:00PM on the same day. While Mareep will have a boosted attraction to Incense for the entire day, Electric and Dragon ‘mon will spawn at different times.

For instance, at 1:00PM to 2:00PM, players will have a high chance to run into Dratini, Bagon, or Swablu. Best of all, the selected monsters making an appearance during the celebration have a chance of being Shiny.

Below we will go over the schedule for the event. Those looking for a certain Pokemon should make sure to write down the times that the character’s type is active, as it will alternate throughout the day.

Pokemon Go Mareep Incense Day schedule

11:00AM – 5:00PM: Mareep

Mareep 11:00AM – 1:00PM: Electric-type

Electric-type 1:00PM – 2:00PM: Dragon-type

Dragon-type 2:00PM – 4:00PM: Electric-type

Electric-type 4:00PM – 5:00PM: Dragon-type

Electric Pokemon

Pikachu

Magnemite

Voltorb

Chinchou

Mareep

Plusle

Minun

Stunfisk

Dragon Pokemon

Horsea

Dratini

Mareep

Trapinch

Vibrava

Swablu

Bagon

Pokemon Go Mareep Incense Day features & items

As the event will require you to have an Incense active, Niantic is offering Trainers a box bundle with three of them for just one coin. This should help many fans participate in the limited time celebration. To acquire, simply log in o Go and go to the Shop on January 24.

Perhaps the most interesting reward of the Incense Day is the chance to get a Ampharos with previous Community Day-exclusive move, Dragon Pulse. Players just need to evolve a Flaffy during the seven hours and its final evolution will have the powerful move.

While not everyone may be looking for extra Mareep, the Incense Day is packed with incredible ‘mon. If you manage to catch a Shiny Dratini for instance, you could evolve it into a Dragonite.

Players also looking to complete the Hoenn Challenge should take advantage of the celebration to catch a Plusle & Minun, which both have boosted spawn rates for two hours.