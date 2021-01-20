How to beat Kyogre in Pokemon Go: strategy & best counters - Dexerto

Pokemon Go is kicking off the new year by celebrating the Hoenn region in January. This month players will revisit Ruby & Sapphire to take on Kyogre. Here is how to beat the Gen III Legendary in no time.

Niantic is dedicating the start of 2021 to all previous Generations, leading up to Pokemon’s 25th anniversary. In January, Go players will be able to face off against Ruby & Sapphire’s Legendary Kyogre.

The Legendary whale offers up a serious challenge, but can be taken down fairly easily with the right counters. We will go over the best way to take down the mighty beast.

How to defeat Kyogre in Pokemon Go

First introduced in Gen III’s Ruby & Sapphire, Kyogre has been a fan-favorite of Water-type Trainers for over the last decade. The primordial whale is both epic in size, and powerful in its attacks.

While intimidating for sure, the weather trio beast also has some major weaknesses that players can exploit rather easily with the right team of Pokemon.

Players will want to heavily focus on both Electric and Grass types to bring the ‘mon down. Below we will go over the best team and counters to achieve victory.

Best counters for Kyogre in Pokemon Go

Zekrom: The Black & White Legendary is a perfect counter to the Kyogre as its strong Electric moves will melt away the beast’s health. We recommend using Charge Beam and Wild Charge attacks.

The Black & White Legendary is a perfect counter to the Kyogre as its strong Electric moves will melt away the beast’s health. We recommend using and attacks. Tangrowth: The Gen IV evolution is a perfect choice to leverage the Hoenn ‘mon’s Grass weakness. Vine Whip and Power Whip will quickly chip away the monster’s health.

The Gen IV evolution is a perfect choice to leverage the Hoenn ‘mon’s Grass weakness. and will quickly chip away the monster’s health. Electivire: A favorite from Diamond & Pearl, the Electabuzz evolution packs a mean punch with Thundershock and Wild Charge attack combo.

A favorite from Diamond & Pearl, the Electabuzz evolution packs a mean punch with and attack combo. Zapdos: A part of the Gen I bird trio, Zapdos is another great choice to take down Kyogre. Both Thundershock and Thunderbolt.

While there are a wide variety of Grass and Electric monsters we can use, not everyone has a powerful elite team of ‘mon, especially newcomers to the game. Below we will go over some lower-entry picks that can still pack a punch.

Roserade: Introduced in Diamond & Pearl, the Grass type is a solid budget level counter for the whale. We recommend using Razor Leaf and Solar Beam .

Introduced in Diamond & Pearl, the Grass type is a solid budget level counter for the whale. We recommend using and . Jolteon: One of the most popular Eeveelutions of all time, the Electric type is easy to obtain in Go and powerful. Both Thundershock & Thunderbolt will hit the Water Legendary hard.

One of the most popular Eeveelutions of all time, the Electric type is easy to obtain in Go and powerful. Both & will hit the Water Legendary hard. Sceptile: The Gen III starter evolution has strong Grass moves that take advantage of Kyogre’s second stat weakness. Both Bullet Seed and Leaf Blade make for a deadly combination.

The Gen III starter evolution has strong Grass moves that take advantage of Kyogre’s second stat weakness. Both and make for a deadly combination. Luxray: The adorable Electric Lion is another entry level encounter that help you bring down the beast. Use Spark and Wild Charge.

For veteran players, Shadow versions of Raikou and Electivire are technically the absolute best and quickest way to defeat Kyogre. However, these rare ‘mon had to have been acquired in the past.

Ultimately, teaming up with a group of players who have Electric and Grass type Pokemon will bring down the weather trio Legendary. Use moves suggested above and feel free to mix and match with other characters.