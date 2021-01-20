 How to beat Kyogre in Pokemon Go: strategy & best counters - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

How to beat Kyogre in Pokemon Go: strategy & best counters

Published: 20/Jan/2021 0:59

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Legendary Kyogre in Ocean next to Go logo.
The Pokemon Company / Niantic / Pixabay

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is kicking off the new year by celebrating the Hoenn region in January. This month players will revisit Ruby & Sapphire to take on Kyogre. Here is how to beat the Gen III Legendary in no time.

Niantic is dedicating the start of 2021 to all previous Generations, leading up to Pokemon’s 25th anniversary. In January, Go players will be able to face off against Ruby & Sapphire’s Legendary Kyogre.

The Legendary whale offers up a serious challenge, but can be taken down fairly easily with the right counters. We will go over the best way to take down the mighty beast.

Pokemon Kyogre, and Groudon in Go Hoenn Celebration.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Gen III Legendaries will be featured in Raids during the Hoenn celebration.

How to defeat Kyogre in Pokemon Go

First introduced in Gen III’s Ruby & Sapphire, Kyogre has been a fan-favorite of Water-type Trainers for over the last decade. The primordial whale is both epic in size, and powerful in its attacks.

While intimidating for sure, the weather trio beast also has some major weaknesses that players can exploit rather easily with the right team of Pokemon.

Players will want to heavily focus on both Electric and Grass types to bring the ‘mon down. Below we will go over the best team and counters to achieve victory.

Screenshot of Legendary Zekrom in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Gen V Legendary is one of the best counters to Kyogre.

Best counters for Kyogre in Pokemon Go

  • Zekrom: The Black & White Legendary is a perfect counter to the Kyogre as its strong Electric moves will melt away the beast’s health. We recommend using Charge Beam and Wild Charge attacks.
  • Tangrowth: The Gen IV evolution is a perfect choice to leverage the Hoenn ‘mon’s Grass weakness. Vine Whip and Power Whip will quickly chip away the monster’s health.
  • Electivire: A favorite from Diamond & Pearl, the Electabuzz evolution packs a mean punch with Thundershock and Wild Charge attack combo.
  • Zapdos: A part of the Gen I bird trio, Zapdos is another great choice to take down Kyogre. Both Thundershock and Thunderbolt.

While there are a wide variety of Grass and Electric monsters we can use, not everyone has a powerful elite team of ‘mon, especially newcomers to the game. Below we will go over some lower-entry picks that can still pack a punch.

Screenshot of Gen 3 starter evolution Sceptile in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Sceptile and other budget Grass and Electric Pokemon can also bring the whale down.
  • Roserade: Introduced in Diamond & Pearl, the Grass type is a solid budget level counter for the whale. We recommend using Razor Leaf and Solar Beam.
  • Jolteon: One of the most popular Eeveelutions of all time, the Electric type is easy to obtain in Go and powerful. Both Thundershock Thunderbolt will hit the Water Legendary hard.
  • Sceptile: The Gen III starter evolution has strong Grass moves that take advantage of Kyogre’s second stat weakness. Both Bullet Seed and Leaf Blade make for a deadly combination.
  • Luxray: The adorable Electric Lion is another entry level encounter that help you bring down the beast. Use Spark and Wild Charge.

For veteran players, Shadow versions of Raikou and Electivire are technically the absolute best and quickest way to defeat Kyogre. However, these rare ‘mon had to have been acquired in the past.

Ultimately, teaming up with a group of players who have Electric and Grass type Pokemon will bring down the weather trio Legendary. Use moves suggested above and feel free to mix and match with other characters.

Overwatch

Overwatch dev hints at Kraków, Poland map for Overwatch 2

Published: 20/Jan/2021 2:33

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Overwatch 2 Krakow, Poland Map
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch 2

Overwatch players have been dying to know more details about Overwatch 2, but while the developers have remained tight-lipped on the details, they hinted that one of the new maps could take place in Kraków, Poland.

Overwatch 2’s development is still a mystery in many ways. It’s been delayed time and time again, with no release date in sight. To make matters worse, a series of job listings suggest it’s still far from completion. However, Dexerto’s Bill Cooney is confident that a delay could be a blessing in disguise.

Either way, fans are dying for more information. Fortunately, the developers have finally started dropping some hints, but it has nothing to do with an official release date. Instead, it has to do with a potential new map in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard Entertainment
It feels like an eternity has passed since Overwatch 2 was first announced back in 2019.

A team of developers talked about the new map, Kanezaka, in a recent interview on the official website. They discussed the inspiration for the map along with its design and what players can expect. 

The interviewer then asked them, “If you could choose any location for a new Overwatch map, where would it be?” They probably expected to get a simple answer. Instead, they got a bombshell.

“You’ll see in Overwatch 2!” said the developers. One dove a little deeper and added, “Kraków, Poland. This is a city that I visited a few times and fell in love with. The medieval architecture is beautiful and well preserved, the city has very pleasant plazas and open spaces, with lots of interesting shapes and colors!”

Tracer blinks into Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Tracer would have a field day blinking through the infrastructure of Kraków, Poland.

At this stage, it’s nothing more than a hint. However, it’s a pretty strong one and a sign that it could be in the works.

Overwatch fans would love to see more locations in the sequel, and there’s no doubt that Kraków would be a great addition.

Hopefully, it’s the first of many more hints and the developers will reveal more details on what players can expect in Overwatch 2. 