How to get Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi codes in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Trainers will soon be able to download the Mythical Dada Zarude in Pokemon Sword & Shield for free to celebrate the new Secrets of the Jungle movie! Here’s how to get your code.

Zarude made waves when it debuted in Sword & Shield, partly because the release of a Mythical or Legendary is always an exciting prospect, but also because many Trainers didn’t manage to get a code to claim one for themselves.

Fortunately, another chance to get Zarude is on the way, as The Pokemon Company have revealed details of a new promo where Trainers will be able to claim Dada Zarude – which is pretty much just a regular Zarude wearing a pink scarf.

How to get Dada Zarude in Pokemon Sword & Shield

In order to get Dada Zarude in Sword & Shield, players need to sign up for the Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter and opt in to marketing emails before the September 25, 2021 deadline.

Here are full instructions for claiming Dada Zarude in Sword & Shield:

Sign up for a Pokemon Trainer Club account here if you don’t already have one. From the Edit Profile page of your account, scroll down to Marketing Preferences. Confirm that you would like to receive marketing communications. Wait for an email that contains your Dada Zarude code. Load up your copy of Sword or Shield and enter the Mystery Gift menu. Enter the code while your Switch is connected to the internet and hit claim.

Once you’ve done all of this, your Dada Zarude should be waiting for you in your Pokemon collection!

Dada Zarude stats & moves in Sword & Shield

The Dark/Grass-type Mythical Pokemon Dada Zarude that you can claim in Sword & Shield will be Level 70, and it will be holding the item Choice Scarf, which boosts Speed but only allows the use of one move.

Dada Zarude will have the ability Leaf Guard, which prevents status conditions in strong sunlight, and the following four moves: Jungle Healing, Hammer Arm, Power Whip, and Energy Ball.

How to get Shiny Celebi in Pokemon Sword & Shield

To celebrate the Secrets of the Jungle movie, Trainers will also be able to get their hands on a Shiny Celebi, a very rare version of the Gen 2 Mythical that made its debut back in Gold and Silver’s Johto region.

Getting a Shiny Celebi is pretty easy, as you simply need to follow the same instructions for Dada Zarude above, and you’ll be given a download code to claim both Mythical creatures.

Shiny Celebi stats & moves in Sword & Shield

The Psychic/Grass-type Mythical Pokemon Celebi that you can claim in Sword & Shield will be Level 60, and it will be holding the item Lucky Egg, which gives the Pokemon holding it a 50% EXP boost in battle.

Shiny Celebi will have the ability Natural Cure, which removes all status conditions when switching out of battle, and will come with the following four moves: Magical Leaf, Future Sight, Life Dew, and Heal Ball.

For more tips and guides like this one, check out our dedicated Pokemon home page!