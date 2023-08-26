GamingPokemon

How to complete Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Collection Challenges

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 has several collection challenges to complete. Here’s what you’ll need to do for each habitat.

The 2023 Pokemon Go Fest recently held festivities across London, Osaka, and New York City. For the most part, the event has been a huge success despite network issues plaguing NYC players.

Each habitat in Pokemon Go Fest will take place during a specific time period. During that time frame, trainers will see boosted spawn rates of certain creatures.

There are four Collection Challenges for each habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023, with each offering various rewards. Here are what steps you must follow for each one.

All Collection Challenges in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

The following tables contain what Pokemon you must catch for each habitat’s Collection Challenge:

Quartz Terrarium

Pokemon How to catch Sprite
Morelull Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hoursMorelull New Pokemon Snap Dex
Pikachu (Quartz Crown)Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours
LickitungSpawns during Quartz Terrarium hoursLickitung's sprite
LuvdiscSpawns during Quartz Terrarium hoursLuvdisc New Pokemon Snap Dex
AudinoSpawns during Quartz Terrarium hoursAudino in Pokemon Go
WurmpleSpawns during Quartz Terrarium hoursWurmple New Pokemon Snap Dex
ClefairySpawns during Quartz Terrarium hoursClefairy in Pokemon Go
Buneary Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hoursBuneary Pokemon Go Dex
Skitty Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hoursSkitty's sprite in Pokemon Go

Rewards: 2023 Stardust, a Heracross encounter, and one Incense.

Pyrite Sands

PokemonHow to catch Sprite
GrubbinSpawns during Pyrite Sands hoursGrubbin
Pikachu (Pyrite Crown)Spawns during Pyrite Sands hoursPikachu wearing a Pyrite crown
Alolan DiglettSpawns during Pyrite Sands hoursAlolan Diglett
HippopotasSpawns during Pyrite Sands hours
HelioptileSpawns during Pyrite Sands hoursHelioptile
PsyduckSpawns during Pyrite Sands hoursPsyduck Pokemon Go
BinacleSpawns during Pyrite Sands hoursBinacle Pokemon Go Dex
ShuckleSpawns during Pyrite Sands hoursShuckle in Pokemon Go
GirafarigSpawns during Pyrite Sands hoursGirafarig
TrapinchSpawns during Pyrite Sands hoursTrapinch in Pokemon Go
SandshrewSpawns during Pyrite Sands hoursSandsrew's Pokemon Go sprite

Rewards: 2,023 Stardust, a Gible encounter, and one Incense

Malachite Wilderness

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
FomantisSpawns during Malachite Wilderness hoursFomantis
Pikachu (Malachite Crown)Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hoursPikachu wearing an Aquamarine crown
CottoneeSpawns during Malachite Wilderness hoursCottonee
RemoraidSpawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
SpinarakSpawns during Malachite Wilderness hoursSpinarak
BellsproutSpawns during Malachite Wilderness hoursBellsprout Pokemon Go Dex
SnoverSpawns during Malachite Wilderness hoursSnover in Pokemon Go
FerroseedSpawns during Malachite Wilderness hoursFerroseed Pokemon Go Dex
ScytherSpawns during Malachite Wilderness hoursScyther
RoseliaSpawns during Malachite Wilderness hoursRoselia
CaterpieSpawns during Malachite Wilderness hoursCaterpie New Pokemon Snap Dex

Rewards:  2023 Stardust, one Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) encounter, and one Incense.

Aquamarine Shores

PokemonHow to catch itSprite
MareanieSpawns during Aquamarine Shores hoursMareanie
Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown)Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
TympoleSpawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
BeldumSpawns during Aquamarine Shores hoursBeldum in Pokemon Go
BarboachSpawns during Aquamarine Shores hoursBarboach in Pokemon Go
HorseaSpawns during Aquamarine Shores hoursHorsea in Pokemon Go
WoobatSpawns during Aquamarine Shores hoursWoobat
WobbuffetSpawns during Aquamarine Shores hoursWobbuffet
BagonSpawns during Aquamarine Shores hoursBagon in Pokemon Go
MarillSpawns during Aquamarine Shores hoursMarill in Pokemon Go
CarvanhaSpawns during Aquamarine Shores hoursCarvanha Pokemon GO

Rewards:  2023 Stardust, one Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) encounter, and one Incense.

In the meantime, check out our Day 1 and Day 2 Pokemon Go Fest guides in addition to every new Shiny appearing during the event.

