How to complete Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Collection Challenges
Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 has several collection challenges to complete. Here’s what you’ll need to do for each habitat.
The 2023 Pokemon Go Fest recently held festivities across London, Osaka, and New York City. For the most part, the event has been a huge success despite network issues plaguing NYC players.
Each habitat in Pokemon Go Fest will take place during a specific time period. During that time frame, trainers will see boosted spawn rates of certain creatures.
There are four Collection Challenges for each habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023, with each offering various rewards. Here are what steps you must follow for each one.
All Collection Challenges in Pokemon Go Fest 2023
The following tables contain what Pokemon you must catch for each habitat’s Collection Challenge:
Quartz Terrarium
|Pokemon
|How to catch
|Sprite
|Morelull
|Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours
|Pikachu (Quartz Crown)
|Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours
|Lickitung
|Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours
|Luvdisc
|Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours
|Audino
|Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours
|Wurmple
|Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours
|Clefairy
|Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours
|Buneary
|Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours
|Skitty
|Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours
Rewards: 2023 Stardust, a Heracross encounter, and one Incense.
Pyrite Sands
|Pokemon
|How to catch
|Sprite
|Grubbin
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
|Pikachu (Pyrite Crown)
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
|Alolan Diglett
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
|Hippopotas
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
|Helioptile
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
|Psyduck
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
|Binacle
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
|Shuckle
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
|Girafarig
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
|Trapinch
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
|Sandshrew
|Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours
Rewards: 2,023 Stardust, a Gible encounter, and one Incense
Malachite Wilderness
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Fomantis
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
|Pikachu (Malachite Crown)
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
|Cottonee
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
|Remoraid
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
|Spinarak
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
|Bellsprout
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
|Snover
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
|Ferroseed
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
|Scyther
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
|Roselia
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
|Caterpie
|Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours
Rewards: 2023 Stardust, one Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) encounter, and one Incense.
Aquamarine Shores
|Pokemon
|How to catch it
|Sprite
|Mareanie
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
|Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown)
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
|Tympole
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
|Beldum
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
|Barboach
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
|Horsea
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
|Woobat
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
|Wobbuffet
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
|Bagon
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
|Marill
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
|Carvanha
|Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours
Rewards: 2023 Stardust, one Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) encounter, and one Incense.
