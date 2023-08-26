How to complete Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Collection Challenges

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2023 has several collection challenges to complete. Here’s what you’ll need to do for each habitat.

The 2023 Pokemon Go Fest recently held festivities across London, Osaka, and New York City. For the most part, the event has been a huge success despite network issues plaguing NYC players.

Each habitat in Pokemon Go Fest will take place during a specific time period. During that time frame, trainers will see boosted spawn rates of certain creatures.

There are four Collection Challenges for each habitat during Pokemon Go Fest 2023, with each offering various rewards. Here are what steps you must follow for each one.

All Collection Challenges in Pokemon Go Fest 2023

The following tables contain what Pokemon you must catch for each habitat’s Collection Challenge:

Quartz Terrarium

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Morelull Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours Pikachu (Quartz Crown) Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours Lickitung Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours Luvdisc Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours Audino Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours Wurmple Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours Clefairy Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours Buneary Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours Skitty Spawns during Quartz Terrarium hours

Rewards: 2023 Stardust, a Heracross encounter, and one Incense.

Pyrite Sands

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Grubbin Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours Pikachu (Pyrite Crown) Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours Alolan Diglett Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours Hippopotas Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours Helioptile Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours Psyduck Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours Binacle Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours Shuckle Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours Girafarig Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours Trapinch Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours Sandshrew Spawns during Pyrite Sands hours

Rewards: 2,023 Stardust, a Gible encounter, and one Incense

Malachite Wilderness

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Fomantis Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours Pikachu (Malachite Crown) Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours Cottonee Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours Remoraid Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours Spinarak Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours Bellsprout Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours Snover Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours Ferroseed Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours Scyther Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours Roselia Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours Caterpie Spawns during Malachite Wilderness hours

Rewards: 2023 Stardust, one Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) encounter, and one Incense.

Aquamarine Shores

Pokemon How to catch it Sprite Mareanie Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown) Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours Tympole Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours Beldum Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours Barboach Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours Horsea Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours Woobat Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours Wobbuffet Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours Bagon Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours Marill Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours Carvanha Spawns during Aquamarine Shores hours

Rewards: 2023 Stardust, one Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) encounter, and one Incense.

In the meantime, check out our Day 1 and Day 2 Pokemon Go Fest guides in addition to every new Shiny appearing during the event.