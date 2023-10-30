How to beat 7-star Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
This guide will tackle everything players need to know about the 7-star Hisuian Typhlosion Fire Tera Type Tera Raid event, including the best ways to take on its Tera-powered Fire-type moves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is reviving an ancient Pokemon for its next Halloween event and unleashing it upon the Paldea and Kitakami regions, as Hisuian Typhlosion is appearing in a 7-star Tera Raid. This Pokemon is sporting the Fire Tera Type, which means players will need to be prepared before taking on its powerful attacks.
Hisuian Typhlosion is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon, and the version appearing in the 7-Star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has a Fire Tera Type. This Pokemon also has the Blaze Ability, further increasing its Fire-type attacks once it’s weak. As such, an anti-fire strategy is the key to overcoming this Pokemon.
Contents
- When will Hisuian Typhlosion appear in Tera Raids?
- Hisuian Typhlosion Moveset & Type
- Best Pokemon for 7-Star Hisuian Typhlosion Raids
When will Hisuian Typhlosion appear in Tera Raids?
According to the official Serebii Twitter page, the 7-star Hisuian Typhlosion will occur from November 3 to November 5 and a week later from November 10 to November 12. Usually, Hisuian Typhlosion can only be added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet via Pokemon Home or trading, offering players an additional way to catch it.
Hisuian Typhlosion Moveset & Type
The 7-Star Hisuian Typhlosion is a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon with the Fire Tera Type. This means it takes double damage from Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, and Dark-type moves, half damage from Poison, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Fairy-type moves, quarter damage from Bug-type moves, and is immune to Normal and Fighting-type moves.
Hisuian Typhlosion’s moveset is currently unknown. This guide will be updated once a more detailed breakdown is available.
Best Pokemon for 7-Star Hisuian Typhlosion Raids
As Hisuian Typhlosion’s moves are unknown, it’s unclear what the perfect match-ups will be for this Pokemon, but there are a few ideas straight out of the game. Any Pokemon with the Flash Fire Ability that lacks a weakness to Ghost-type attacks (like Coalossal, Houndoom, or Hisuian Arcanine) will have a huge advantage, as Flash Fire provides immunity to Fire-type attacks.
Similarly, a bulky Water/Dark-type Pokemon will resist both Fire and Ghost-type attacks. This means Pokemon like Crawdaunt and Hisuian Samurott are also great choices to face Hisuian Typhlosion in its 7-Star Tera Raid. A Rock/Dark-type Pokemon, like the mighty Tyranitar, will also fare well against Hisuian Typhlosion, as it resists both of its types.