Groudon becomes Godzilla in “amazing” Pokemon Go meme

One Pokemon Go player has shared their terrifying ordeal after being chased by ‘Groudonzilla’ during their adventures – and fans can’t get enough.

Groudon is no joke in Pokemon Go, proving its worth and might on the battlefield, but not all trainers are safe from its power, especially when one turns into a Godzilla-style monster and starts chasing you down the street.

One Pokemon Go player revealed their hilarious yet arguably terrifying experience on the game’s Reddit, sharing a video of their character being chased down a road by Groudon who’s stomping away like the classic monster, Godzilla.

“Help I’m in danger” joked the poster, going on to add that they “told him fighting Kyogre on the small rock at sea was dumb” which likely caused this rampage.

The Pokemon Go community found this to be hilarious, with many jumping to the comments to highlight that there’s a “Burning Godzilla chasing you” and asking “Where’s King Kong,” while others imagined that the “Godzilla theme” was playing over the gameplay.

“This made me laugh more than it should have” highlighted another user, with many remarking on how funny the Pokemons walk looks while the player is running for their lives. Others were quick to add what they thought Groudon was saying to the player, with one joking that it was shouting “Let me love you!”

Groudon would certainly make a fantastic monster in a Pokemon anime, but many will likely just find it adorable rather than scary, which is why this player made them their buddy in the first place.