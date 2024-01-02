Freezing Pokemon Go fans say there’s “no way” they’re raiding for this Legendary

Amid some seasonal weather changes and a new raid pool, many Pokemon Go fans are refusing to face the elements for a particular Pokemon, especially in one region of the world.

Pokemon Go‘s geolocation hook can be a blessing and a curse, as while many fans love to frolic through the park in the summer and catch rare ‘mons, the Winter months mean braving the cold, and this year some fans are planning to stay inside.

An ever-changing line-up of Legendary Pokemon is usually popping up in Pokemon Go raids; and naturally, some are more coveted than others. Plus, the upcoming focus on Pokemon Go Ultra Beast raids, takes a different approach than normal.

While normal raid schedules are universal worldwide, the upcoming Pokemon Go Ultra Wormhole event is spawning different Ultra Beasts in separate regions of the world, and some fans in Europe are not pleased with their options.

European Pokemon Go fans refuse to freeze for this Pokemon

In a Reddit post shared by Pokemon Go player Foulmouth232, the user posts a picture of the European-exclusive Ultra Beast Pheromosa, alongside the comment, “Well at least my fingers won’t freeze, because there’s no way I’m raiding that thing.”

While Pokemon Go players in Europe (alongside the Middle East, Africa, and India) can expect to raid and encounter Pheromosa, the Pokemon Buzzwole is appearing in The Americas and Greenland, while Xurkitree is popping up in Asia-Pacific regions. Check the Pokemon Go raid schedule for more.

Some Pokemon are naturally more popular than others, but it seems European Pokemon Go players feel like they have the short end of the stick. Underneath the post, one Reddit user adds, “Happy 2024 to everyone except Niantic who thought this was a good idea!”

Meanwhile, another added, “Love how they ruined remote raiding cause of “exploring” but then release legendaries exclusive to different parts of the world.”

However, not everyone is so down on the idea, with plenty of fans defending Pheromosa as a PvP or raid pick. One person argues, “Don’t be sad with pheromosa! In terms of pve, pheromosa is the best non-mega bug type attacker.”

While another adds, “[Pheromosa is] a very good Fighting attacker and a top-3 bug attacker (Megas included). It has pretty much no health but it deals some heavy damage.” So, it’s not all bad news. Hopefully, European fans get a chance to catch the other Ultra Beasts soon.