Former Mayor pleads guilty to shooting at Pokemon Go players outside food bank

The former Mayor of Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening and reckless endangerment after shooting at two Pokemon Go players outside a local food bank.

Ida Reams, the former Mayor of Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania, was to be sentenced on January 10, 2023, for firing several shots at two Pokemon Go players in early 2022. However, the sentencing was delayed as Judge Fredric J. Ammerman wanted to take a closer look at the case involving a “potentially dangerous situation.”

According to a report from The Progress, Reams plead guilty to a single count of Terroristic Threatening and two counts of Reckless Endangerment of another person. Two counts of Aggravated Assault – second-degree felonies – were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing.

Reams was nearly sentenced to a minimum of seven days and a maximum of one year in Clearfield County Jail before Judge Ammerman delayed the sentencing.

Ida Reams, 51, Former Mayor of Osceola Mills, PA

Former Mayor fires shots at Pokemon Go players

This case stems from an incident that occurred on March 14, 2022. Around 9:09 PM EST, Reams contacted the Pennsylvania State Police and reported two people were harassing her. She made it clear that she was not harassing them.

She claimed she was in the parking lot of a food bank when she spotted the “suspicious individuals” and asked them where they were from and what they were doing. She also claimed they were drug addicts. While on the call, Reams could be heard yelling expletives at her alleged assailants, followed by two gunshots. The call ended.

A few minutes later, the local Clearfield County 911 transferred a call to the state police. On the phone were the two aforementioned boys Reams claimed were harassing her. They reported that a woman – Ida Reams – had exited the Veterans of Foreign War bar and began following the boys.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Pub where the shooting took place

The caller detailed how he and his friend had been playing Pokemon Go when Reams began yelling at them before firing four or five shots from a revolver. He also said she was driving circles around them in her Ford F-150.

When the state troopers arrived on the scene, they performed a traffic stop on Reams, and she was taken into custody. It was later confirmed via a blood test that she had been under the influence of alcohol during the altercation.