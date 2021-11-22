How to make Pokemon forget moves in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: Move Deleter location

Wondering how to make your Pokemon forget a move in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl? Fortunately, there’s an NPC who can help you do just that: The Move Deleter!

Learning powerful new moves is one of the most exciting parts of watching your favorite Pokemon grow, but if you’ve taught it a move by accident or simply realized it’s not any good in battle, you might want to get rid of it.

Fortunately, forgetting moves is a staple in the Pokemon franchise, as most of the mainline games feature an NPC known as the Move Deleter. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are no different, but it will take a while to find him.

Below, you’ll find information on finding the Move Deleter and how to delete moves once you get there.

How to forget moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

If you want your Pokemon to forget a move in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, you’ll first need to work through the main story until you reach Canalave City, where you can then find the Move Deleter.

Here’s how to forget moves in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl:

Travel to Canalave City, which unlocks after completing Hearthome City’s Gym. Enter the house directly behind the PokeMart. Speak to the man inside, who will introduce himself as the Move Deleter. Select the Pokemon and the move you wish to forget. Confirm that you wish to forget the move.

The Move Deleter won’t charge you anything for using his services, and you can forget as many moves as you want. The only restriction is that a Pokemon cannot forget its last remaining move.

In the original Diamond and Pearl, visiting the Move Deleter was the only way you could unlearn HMs like Surf and Fly, although that’s not a problem in the remakes as HMs are now featured in your Poketch.

Now that you know how to forget a move in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, check out some of our other guides below to become the ultimate Trainer:

