Detective Pikachu Returns voice actors: Who voices Detective Pikachu & others?

Detective Pikachu and Tim Goodman are back in Detective Pikachu Returns, one of the handful of Pokemon games with voice acting. Here’s what to know about the game’s voice cast.

After a long wait, Detective Pikachu Returns is finally out, allowing players to once again solve mysteries alongside the eponymous talking Pikachu.

While Pokemon fans may not have played the previous game, most are likely familiar with its Ryme City setting and main characters Tim Goodman and Detective Pikachu from the 2019 film adaptation.

Unsurprisingly, the actors from the film are not part of the game, but Detective Pikachu Returns has a cast of incredibly talented voice actors.

Detective Pikachu Returns voice cast

Unlike most Pokemon games, Detective Pikachu Returns has voice acting in both English and Japanese. There are seven actors credited with bringing Ryme City to life, some of whom are reprising their roles from the 2018 game. The cast members are:

Detective Pikachu – Kaiji Tang (EN) / Koichi Yamadera (JP)

– Kaiji Tang (EN) / Koichi Yamadera (JP) Tim Goodman – Khoi Dao (EN) / Yuto Uemura (JP)

– Khoi Dao (EN) / Yuto Uemura (JP) Rachel Myers – Laura Stahl (EN) / Atsumi Tanezaki (JP)

– Laura Stahl (EN) / Atsumi Tanezaki (JP) Howard Myers – Alain Mesa (EN) / Masaki Terasoma (JP)

– Alain Mesa (EN) / Masaki Terasoma (JP) Irene Goodman – Dorah Fine (EN) / Yuko Nagashima (JP)

– Dorah Fine (EN) / Yuko Nagashima (JP) Sophia Goodman – Michelle Marie (EN) / Wakana Minami (JP)

– Michelle Marie (EN) / Wakana Minami (JP) Mewtwo – Christopher Corey Smith (EN) / Toru Furuya (JP)

Where you may recognize Detective Pikachu Return’s voice actors from

The Pokemon Company

Detective Pikachu / Kaiji Tang (EN), Koichi Yamadera (JP)

Gamers and anime fans will likely recognize Kaiji Tang from his many roles across both mediums. Notable credits include Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Ichiban Kasuga in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Sub-Zero/Bi-Han in Mortal Kombat 1.

Tang is no stranger to the Pokemon franchise. In addition to voicing Detective Pikachu in the previous game, he’s also played Faba and Dozer in the anime, Palmer in Pokemon Evolutions, and Noland, Hiker and Pokefan in Pokemon Masters.

Koichi Yamadera is a new addition to Detective Pikachu Returns’ voice cast, taking over for Toru Okawa. Yamadera’s previous credits include Shun Akiyama in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop, and Togusa in Ghost in the Shell. He’s also provided the Japanese voice for various Disney characters such as Donald Duck, Wreck-It-Ralph, and Stitch.

Yamadera has played roles in every Pokemon movie to date, including Mew, Lugia, and Hoopa Unbound Form.

Tim Goodman / Khoi Dao (EN), Yuto Uemura (JP)

Khoi Dao has a variety of anime and gaming credits including Geten in My Hero Academia, Kagetsu in Fire Emblem Engage, and Albedo in Genshin Impact. Previous Pokemon roles include Paulo in Pokemon Masters and Rinto in Pokemon Master Journeys.

Yuto Uemura is a Japanese actor and singer whose credits include Thorfinn from Vinland Saga, Ephemer in Kingdom Hearts, and Atsushi Nakajima in Bungo Stray Dogs.

Rachel Myers / Laura Stahl (EN), Atsumi Tanezaki (JP)

Laura Stahl’s gaming and anime credits include Ray in The Promised Neverland, Barbara and Xinyan in Genshin Impact, and Alear (female) in Fire Emblem Engage. Previous Pokemon roles include Bea in Pokemon Twilight Wings and Zinnia and Pokemon Evolutions.

Atsumi Tanezaki is best known as the voice of Anya Forger in Spy X Family. Other notable credits include Emporio Alnino in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Meteion in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, and Kate Bishop in the Japanese dub of Hawkeye.

Howard Myers / Alain Mesa (EN), Masaki Terasoma (JP)

Alain Mesa’s previous voice roles include Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (which earned him a BAFTA nomination) and Yasutora “Chad” Sado and Riku Togakushi in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Masaki Terasoma is known for voicing Hidan in Naruto: Shippuden and Jubei in BlazBlue. Past Pokemon credits include Looker and Drayden in the anime and Grovyle in the animated adaptation of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon.

Irene Goodman / Dorah Fine (EN), Yuko Nagashima (JP)

Previous credits for Dorah Fine include Hitomi Sagan in AI: The Somnium Files and its sequel and various roles in Lupin the 3rd. She’s also the voice of Bertha in Pokemon Masters.

Yuko Nagashima is known for voicing Tina Armstrong in the Dead or Alive games. She’s also the Japanese voice for Uncharted’s Elena Fisher and has dubbed several Sarah Jessica Parker roles including Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Sophia Goodman / Michelle Marie (EN), Wakana Minami (JP)

Michelle Marie has voiced Nana in Talentless Nana, Sumi Nakahara in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Millium Orion in several The Legend of Heroes games. Pokemon fans may also recognize her as Leaf in Pokemon Masters.

Wakana Minami joined the cast of the Pokemon anime during the Sun & Moon era, where she voiced Lillie’s Magearna and Celebi. Other credits include Female Pokemon Trainer in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Korrina in Pokemon Masters, and Maki in Dragon Ball Super.

Mewtwo / Christopher Corey Smith (EN), Toru Furuya (JP)

Christopher Corey Smith’s credits include Rojuro “Rose” Otoribashi in Bleach, Joker in Lego Dimensions, and Rufus in Street Fighter IV. He also voiced Red’s Charizard in Pokemon Origins.

Toru Furuya has a long history in the voice-acting industry, with credits stretching back to the 1960s. Notable credits include Tuxedo Mask in Sailor Moon, Yamcha in Dragon Ball, and Sabo in Sabo. He has also voiced Mario in some anime and commercials, such as 1986’s Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach!

Previous Pokemon roles include Burgh in the Pokemon Black & White anime and Sorao (Corey in the English dub) in Mewtwo Strikes Back.

