Everything we know about Sprigatito in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Grass-starter

Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokemon, is the Gen 9 Grass-type starter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here is everything we know about this loveable kitten.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will once again offer players one of three brand new Pokemon to choose from as their starter. And Gam Freak is continuing the tradition of having them all fall within three typings: Water, Fire, and Grass.

Sprigatiro, Gen 9’s Grass starter, changes its mood on a whim but always seeks the attention of its trainer. This often results in this kitty pouting if it doesn’t get enough love from or sees its trainer paying mind to other Pokemon.

A sweet aroma spreads from its kneading paws that intoxicate and mesmerizes its opponents. Its fur, while soft to the touch, is composed similarly to plants. It absorbs sunlight to create energy, and Sprigatito often grooms itself to help with photosynthesis.

Type of Pokemon

There are three new starter Pokemon to choose from when starting your journey in the Paldea Region.

Sprigatito is the newest Grass-type starter Pokemon.

How to evolve Sprigatito: Level

Just like every other Grass-type starter Pokemon throughout the franchise, Sprigatito can evolve after reaching a certain level. It has three stages of evolution.

While the game has not yet been released, based on previous game data, Sprigatito will need to reach between levels 14-18 before it triggers its first evolution.

Sprigatito final evolution level

Sprigatito’s third evolution is yet to be revealed, though it is expected to evolve into it between levels 30-36.

We will continue to update this article as Game Freak provides more information or when the games are released.

It may be too soon to decide whether or not you want Sprigatito by your side, but there’s no doubt that, if you choose the grass cat Pokemon, this feline would never leave yours.