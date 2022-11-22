Twitch streamers slapped with DMCA strikes over Pokemon Scarlet & Violet song

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Twitch streamers are getting hit with DMCA strikes after beating Pokemon Scarlet & Violet because Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Celestial’ plays during the end credits.

In September, Ed Sheeran revealed that his Pokemon collaborative song ‘Celestial’ would be coming to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at launch.

Soon after the game’s release on November 18, trainers learned that the song plays during the end game credits.

Now, Twitch streamers finishing the game live are being hit with DMCA strikes by the label.

Twitch streamers slapped with Scarlet & Violet DMCA strikes

On November 22, popular Twitch streamer aDrive was among the first to mention getting a copyright strike after finishing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

He also warned other creators who may be finishing the game soon.

“Note to other creators, don’t stream the end credits with music. I tried to turn mine off but I was apparently too slow,” he said.

Soon after aDrive posted his tweet, fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on his song being included in the game.

“Kinda stupid to have a song in-game be copyright terrible work on their end honestly, especially since was used to help promote the new game,” one user said.

Another user replied: “That sucks that song is so good copyrights aside.”

This isn’t the first time a newly released game put Twitch streamers at risk of DMCA strikes, either.

Last year, Back 4 Blood received backlash for including licensed music in the game without a “stream safe” option like other games – most notably Fortnite – have opted for recently.