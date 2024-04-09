Pokemon TCG collectors praise “A+ marketing” of $1 Booster Packs

Would you buy a Pokemon TCG Booster Pack for a dollar? A collector recently unveiled the surprising results of buying a dollar Temporal Forces Booster Pack online.

Some Pokemon TCG deals can seem too good to be true. A Pokemon collector took to social media lately to share the results of buying a Temporal Forces Booster Pack for a dollar, surprising the other Pokemon fans in the process.

Noting how they were slightly suspicious of the $1 price point at first, the original poster unveiled a snap of their Temporal Forces pulls in a Reddit post – saying that they were” Happy with how this turned out” and that it could’ve been a lot worse.

While OP didn’t get any of the super valuable Temporal Forces chase cards, they did manage to pull a Morty’s Conviction Ultra Rare and a Buddy-Buddy Poffin. Both of these cards can hold some competitive potential, so it’s safe to say that OP got their money’s worth.

Other fans in the Subreddit were excited for the original poster, congratulating them on finding a great deal and not losing out. One commented, “Damn that Buddy-Buddy card paid for the pack. Nice hit!”

A few other people in the replies shared their own experiences with the $1 Booster Pack seller, with one person noting that their local store used to stream on the seller’s live platform. Another shared that they’d also had a $1 Booster Pack arrive in the post, but that they’d had no hits.

Selling cards for a dollar is a great way to get people talking about your store – and clearly, it’s worked out for the seller featured in this Reddit post. If you do come across deals like this or deals promising rare cards, always make sure to double-check seller reviews and verify the platform.