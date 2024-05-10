Pokemon TCG collector runs into “shady” eBay interaction

While buying Pokemon cards in person can be fun, getting them online can be much quicker and easier. Sites like TCGPlayer and eBay make it easy to access a wide range of cards and TCG accessories, but they can also present challenges and risks for collectors.

Shopping for cards online means that you can’t see the cards in person and check for any issues before buying them, putting your trust in the seller completely. This isn’t always an issue, as there are some amazing vendors out there, but it can sometimes turn out to be a nightmare.

One Pokemon TCG collector ran into an unfortunate issue while trying to pick up Paldean Fates Pokemon cards on eBay recently. After winning an auction, they were told that the seller wouldn’t be sending out the cards – seemingly due to them selling for too little money in a 24-hour auction.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The seller promised a full refund and a free card in return for the “frustrating and unfair” experience, but OP was still understandably upset by the experience. Winning an auction and then being told you can’t have your cards is an annoying process that a fair few collectors end up going through.

While discussing the issue with other collectors, OP was advised to leave them negative feedback and report them to eBay. The majority of collectors in the subreddit agreed that OP had experienced something irritating, with one person slamming the seller by saying “Play stupid games win stupid prizes.”

Article continues after ad

Others felt that the seller should be given credit for owning up to their issue, with a reader sharing “Idk, at least he was real about it. Maybe I’m naïve or too forgiving, but, like, at least you get a free card out of it.”

Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on here, it’s always upsetting to see a fellow collector disappointed like this. If you’re planning to grab any Pokemon cards on platforms like this, always make sure to double-check the seller’s reviews and ratings so you have the best chance of getting exactly what you’ve paid for.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’ve got access to a local game store, though, it’s best to head in and buy your cards in person. The selection could be smaller, but buying in person gives you the chance to examine cards up close and check quality.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.