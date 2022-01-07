2021’s most expensive Pokemon card will surprise you

Popular TCG marketplace TCGPlayer has released their list of the most expensive Pokemon cards for 2021, and the number one on their list is surprising.

The hobby hit its peak in 2020 just after YouTuber Logan Paul started buying products in hopes of pulling the rare, base set Charizard that is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

With an influencer of Logan’s size getting into the hobby, it sparked a worldwide frenzy as The Pokemon Company continued to release more high-dollar Charizard cards for collectors to find.

As the company released several hot sets throughout 2021, one may believe that the most valuable card for the year would be the fire-breathing monster. However, the popular TCG marketplace, TCGPlayer, has released its yearly round-up, and the result isn’t what you’d think it is.

TCGPlayer most expensive Pokemon card 2021

Pokemon has released dozens of highly sought-after cards from various highly valuable Charizard’s, ‘sleepy’ Tyrantitar, and more. On January 6, TCGPlayer released their list of the top 10 most expensive Pokemon cards from 2021.

According to their list, the title of number one most expensive Pokemon Card at $191 market value belongs to the alternate-art variation of Umbreon VMAX which showcases the dark type Eeveelution atop of a house “poking” at the moon.

The bottom of the list at just $83 is the alt-art version of Galarian Moltres V from the ‘Chilling Reign’ subset of Sword and Shield. This was the first iteration of the Galar form of the Kanto legendary birds alongside its water and electric variations.

Another surprising point in their list is that the most expensive card with the ever-so-popular Charizard on it isn’t actually its own card. Coming in at number two is ‘Special Delivery Bidoof,’ which was made available via The Pokemon Center in honor of Bidoof Day on July 1.

While the most expensive card may surprise you, Charizard is likely to maintain its popularity throughout TCG sets in the future.