Dog groomer evolves puppy into fire Pokemon Arcanine in viral TikTok

Turns out Growlithe isn’t the only creature that can evolve into Arcanine as a dog groomer managed to turn a poodle into the popular Pokemon in a viral TikTok.

TikTok has become a home for many dog groomers to show off their skills, get more business and even earn some fame in the process. After all, who doesn’t like dogs?

Now, one groomer’s skills have been put to the ultimate test to be the very best like no one ever was by taking a poodle and turning them into the fire Pokemon Arcanine.

While the end result may not be a full-sized, Pokemon fans are absolutely in love with the transformation, and for good reason.

Poodle becomes Pokemon Arcanine in real life

The TikTok, which has been viewed over 1.5 million times so far, shows Gabriel Feitosa taking a “fire stone” to help his 8-month-old puppy Edea become Arcanine.

It’s quite amazing seeing the white poodle become bright orange with black stripes and look so much like the Pokemon.

In a follow-up video, Feitosa took Edea to the park where it played with other dogs and some children. Feitosa hopes that this will show that creative grooming does not hurt a dog’s socialization.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled at the transformation and shared some very positive feedback.

“That. Is. Amazing. Well done. This is my favorite creative groom,” one wrote.

“Bro, I feel like you’re making dreams come true giving the world real-life Pokémon. Got to catch them all,” said another.

Hopefully, the success of this TikTok can inspire more pet owners to groom their dogs to look like Pokemon. We can’t wait to see what’s to come.