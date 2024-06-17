Japanese bar turns Pokemon cards into stunning drinks and fans love it

It might not be the crossover that Pokemon TCG fans would expect, but a recent trend has been met with massive praise online, as an attendee to a Japanese bar revealed the establishment would make a cocktail based on any Pokemon card patrons show them.

X user @redbeantofu shared a post on the platform, explaining that they visited a bar in Akihabara, Japan, and said the bar “makes cocktails based on any TCG card you give them” while showing cocktails based on cards featuring Sylveon, and the Ice-type Snom.

The cocktails themselves take on the color of the Pokemon, with the Sylveon-based cocktail especially showing off a great contrast between pink and blue. Meanwhile, the Snom cocktail showcases a fantastic deep icy blue.

Article continues after ad

On X, the original post has (at the time of writing) over 100,000 likes, with hundreds of comments asking questions about the bar, and what sort of cards you can show them.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully the author clarified exactly which bar it was, revealing the maker of the cocktail was TCG Board Game Cafe & Bar Fun, should any visitors to Japan and Akihabara want to check it out for themselves.

In fact, the bar has its own account on X, where they regularly showcase their signature cocktails and the TCG cards they are based on. A recent post showed a cocktail based on Cynthia and Garchomp, with a black and green base and a yellow top.

Article continues after ad

Members of the Pokemon community added hundreds of comments showing their amazement below the original post, such as one saying, “HOW COOL. The Sylveon one is so pretty!!!” and another one adding, “Bookmarking this for when I end up going.”

“I KNOW THE SYLVEON ONE TASTES IMMACULATE” a user wrote, while another said, “Note to myself: whenever I am visiting japan, take my yugioh cards with me.”

If you want to grab yourself some Pokemon cards for any potential future cocktails, be sure to check out our guides covering where to get the Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box, and everything you need to know about the upcoming set Shrouded Fable.

Article continues after ad