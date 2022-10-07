Cops discover Pokemon Go and KFC-themed drugs after driver slams police van

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

A Lancashire man has been charged after officers found drugs with Pokemon and KFC labels after he rammed into a police van.

Pokemon and KFC have a very interesting relationship with the fast food chain occasionally selling toys from the hit video game series, but it turns out that they also share another thing in common: drugs.

Back on August 3, police were conducting an investigation into drug dealing in Southport when a driver failed to stop for the cops and made a wild attempt to flee, ultimately crashing into a police van before abandoning the vehicle.

After searching the car, police discovered a large number of drugs and drug paraphernalia, and their labels are certainly something to behold.

Sefton Police The police van was rammed by the suspect.

‘Pokemon’ drugs worth $20K found in man’s house

Photos posted on the Sefton Police Facebook page show that the drugs cops found contain labels for Pokemon Go and KFC.

To help market products, it’s not uncommon to see dealers try to incorporate elements from pop culture into their names. The KFC package, for instance, included a photo of Colonel Sanders and the acronym RHD. The Pokemon one, however, just says Pokemon Go.

In the weeks that followed, investigators eventually searched the man’s house where they found approximately £20,000 of class B drugs, £5k in cash, drug paraphernalia, and a large 2ft zombie knife.

Sefton Police Police shared images of the KFC and Pokemon-themed drugs.

He was arrested for failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, possession of class ‘B’ drugs, suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, and possession of an offensive weapon.

“We will continue to work to combat cross-border crime,” Sgt Leach from Southport Local Policing said. “This result sends a message to those who consider committing cross border crime, that causing misery and harm to our communities will be dealt with robustly.”

Needless to say, for anyone that had Pokemon-themed drugs on their 2022 bingo card, nice work.