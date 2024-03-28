Pokemon TCG collectors sharing monotype hauls as Farfetch’d collection goes viral

Pokemon TCG collectors are sharing their monotype hauls, with Farfetch’d and Pikachu getting center stage, much to the praise of the community.

Pokemon TCG collectors often share their massive hauls of cards. With Shiny and rare editions of particular Pokemon selling for thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands, at auctions or private sales.

While most Pokemon TCG collectors work hard to find as many different Pokemon to add to their decks, similar to how a Pokedex operates in the video games, others have found pleasure in developing a monotype collection.

Monotype Pokemon TCG collections are when a fan picks a particular Pokemon, often their favorite, and fills their collection with as many different variations of the Pokemon as they can. This can include shiny cards or simply different classic cards that include different designs and images on them.

Across Reddit, Pokemon TCG collectors have been sharing their monotype hauls, one community member revealing that their collection of Farfetch’d Pokemon cards is beginning to get a little out of hand.

The initial poster included an image of their collection of Farfetch’d Pokemon cards, with many praising the variety included. One Redditor commented, “Dude, this rules! Farfetch’d is the most awesome Pokemon and I’ve never seen all his cards together like this.”

Another added, “This is awesome. I will slowly get there one day. Farfetch’d is definitely one of my favorites. Now when will they make a sweet Full Art?”

This isn’t the only monotype Pokemon TCG collection to be circulating across social media. Others are also sharing their Pikachu monotype collections across various other Reddit threads. Pokemon fans once again applauded the collector for their impressive monotype collection.

“Some Pokemon just don’t get the love they deserve so finding all their cards and having them together can be so rewarding. It’s fun to find your favorite Pokemon as a background character or on a stadium or tool card artwork.”