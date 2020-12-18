Logo
Bizarre Pokemon job listing literally asks for your Gym Badges

Published: 18/Dec/2020 17:42

by Michael Gwilliam
The Pokemon Company

A new Pokemon job listing has shown up on Tencent’s website and it seems like the Chinese company is searching for a real life Pokemon Master to join its ranks.

Tencent, which partnered with Nintendo on the MOBA game “Pokemon Unite” posted a new job on its company website and the requirements are strict to say the least.

The job, which is for a “Pokemon consultant,” is designed to test a player’s knowledge on all things Pocket Monsters in a way that would make even the most diehard fans blush.

As translated by Daniel Ahmad, who is known for covering the gaming market in Asia, Tencent, the desired candidate must have already beaten every Pokemon game in existence with over 900 hours of playtime.

This means that Tencent is literally asking players to turn in their Gym Badges. It’s unclear if Tencent would accept full completions of a single game in a generation, such as just Pokemon Red but not Blue.

It’s also unclear what they mean by “clearing” the game. Does this mean just beating the Elite Four and the Champion or would the candidate have to complete each title’s Pokedex as well?

Additionally, the candidate must know the “history of Pokemon” and reach the Master Ball ranking. The latter is probably a reference to Sword and Shield’s Battle Tower where the top position is known as the “Master Ball” tier.

Finally, the final requirement states that the player must have watched over 500 episodes of the Pokemon anime. Surprisingly, considering the other requirements, 500 episodes don’t even make up half of the long-running series.

Still though, the fact that the company is going to such great lengths in their recruitment process shows they’re looking for someone who eats, breathes and sleeps Pokemon.

Tencent’s arrival onto the Pokemon scene was met with mixed reactions to say the least. When Pokemon Unite was first announced, it received massive backlash on YouTube with over 129,000 dislikes.

Pokemon moba
Pokemon Company
The Pokemon Moba was not popular with fans.

Eventually, the trailer was pulled, leading to even more backlash. Once reuploaded, the dislikes once again overwhelmed the video, with a near 6-1 ratio.

Only time will tell if Tencent can recover and if having a “Pokemon Consultant” is their best course of action.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS shows off “best” MAC-10 Warzone loadout

Published: 18/Dec/2020 17:32

by James Busby
MAC-10
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has just showcased his overpowered MAC-10 loadout. Find out all the attachments you need to replicate it. 

While the vast majority of Black Ops Cold War’s guns have struggled to make an impact in Warzone, there are a few that have managed to take the spotlight. One of these guns is none other than the MAC-10. While Modern Warfare’s MP5 dominated the SMG meta since the game’s release, the MAC-10 could soon replace it for good. 

This pint-size SMG may be small but it comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. As a result, both the casual and competitive Call of Duty playerbase has started to utilize it in Warzone. NICKMERCS believes it’s the best gun in Season 1, so here are all the attachments you should be using. 

Best MAC-10 loadout for Warzone

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
The MAC-10 is dominating Warzone lobbies.
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended 
  • Stock: Wire Stock
  • Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Nick’s loadout is different from our own MAC-10 loadout, as his one sacrifices a little accuracy and converts it into mobility and range. This allows players to aggressively push their foes to deliver some incredibly fast kills. When this SMG is equipped with an AR, you’ll have a dominant loadout that can delete people across all ranges. 

The Muzzle Brake 9 helps to diminish the MAC-10’s vertical recoil, enabling you to go full-auto without having to wrestle with the gun. Meanwhile, the Wire Stock and Patrol Grip keep both your movement speed and sprint to fire time fast. 

Rounding things off is the 5.3” Extended barrel and STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. The barrel increases bullet velocity, which makes this gun scintillatingly quick. Combine this with the 53 Rnd Drum and you have an SMG that can drop multiple foes in a short amount of time. 

“The MAC-10 is the best gun in the new season of Warzone without a doubt,” states Nick. “Trust me, this thing is broken. It’s overpowered, it’s unbelievable, and I love it.” The popular Call of Duty streamer certainly isn’t wrong as a lot of players have already started to ditch the MP5 in favor of it. 

“It literally turns people to dust. I mean it kills people so fast, it’s ridiculous,” says the CoD content creator. A lot of Black Ops Cold War guns have failed to topple the current meta guns due to their poor range damage, but that obviously hasn’t stopped MAC-10 from climbing its way to the top. 

“It kind of has that feel, that old school Black Ops 2 Skorpion feel. The Skorpion was really, really good, if not the best close-range gun in Black Ops 2. That’s what this gun feels like.” This setup even has a little extra range, so you’ll be able to down an enemy even out of close-quarter scenarios. 

So there you have it, why not take NICKMERCS’ MAC-10 loadout for a spin? You might even end up securing a bounty of kills.