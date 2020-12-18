Bizarre Pokemon job listing literally asks for your Gym Badges

A new Pokemon job listing has shown up on Tencent’s website and it seems like the Chinese company is searching for a real life Pokemon Master to join its ranks.

Tencent, which partnered with Nintendo on the MOBA game “Pokemon Unite” posted a new job on its company website and the requirements are strict to say the least.

The job, which is for a “Pokemon consultant,” is designed to test a player’s knowledge on all things Pocket Monsters in a way that would make even the most diehard fans blush.

As translated by Daniel Ahmad, who is known for covering the gaming market in Asia, Tencent, the desired candidate must have already beaten every Pokemon game in existence with over 900 hours of playtime.

Tencent is recruiting for 19 Pokémon related jobs right now, the most interesting of which is for a "Pokémon consultant" Requirements: – Clear all Pokémon games w/ 900hrs+ playtime

– Know history of Pokémon

– Have master ball ranking in Pokémon

This means that Tencent is literally asking players to turn in their Gym Badges. It’s unclear if Tencent would accept full completions of a single game in a generation, such as just Pokemon Red but not Blue.

It’s also unclear what they mean by “clearing” the game. Does this mean just beating the Elite Four and the Champion or would the candidate have to complete each title’s Pokedex as well?

Additionally, the candidate must know the “history of Pokemon” and reach the Master Ball ranking. The latter is probably a reference to Sword and Shield’s Battle Tower where the top position is known as the “Master Ball” tier.

Finally, the final requirement states that the player must have watched over 500 episodes of the Pokemon anime. Surprisingly, considering the other requirements, 500 episodes don’t even make up half of the long-running series.

Still though, the fact that the company is going to such great lengths in their recruitment process shows they’re looking for someone who eats, breathes and sleeps Pokemon.

Tencent’s arrival onto the Pokemon scene was met with mixed reactions to say the least. When Pokemon Unite was first announced, it received massive backlash on YouTube with over 129,000 dislikes.

Eventually, the trailer was pulled, leading to even more backlash. Once reuploaded, the dislikes once again overwhelmed the video, with a near 6-1 ratio.

Only time will tell if Tencent can recover and if having a “Pokemon Consultant” is their best course of action.