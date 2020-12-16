Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon fan goes viral for accidentally naming baby after Sword & Shield

Published: 16/Dec/2020 20:51 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 20:54

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Ash Ketchum next to baby brother in Pokemon Journeys anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral online after accidentally naming their baby nephew after a Legendary ‘mon. The fan had the community in stitches after sharing their ridiculous mistake.

For Pokemon’s eighth generation, players were whisked away to the Galar regio, which was largely inspired by popular locations in the UK. The 2019 release has been a major hit for Game Freak.

A fan playing the Nintendo Switch title was floored when they accidentally named their nephew after a monster in the game. Even funnier is that the family doesn’t know that the baby is named after a Nintendo character.

Screenshot of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu shocked in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Pokemon fan was shocked when their family took the joke seriously and named the baby after a ‘mon.

Pokemon fan gets nephew named after Sword & Shield

The story went viral on December 15 after being posted on the r/TIFU subreddit (Today I F**ked Up). Pokemon fan ‘Bladehuraska‘ explained that they were playing Sword & Shield around the time their sister was having a baby.

However, when the family was deciding on a name for the child, the player suggested a joke name from the RPG. “I had JUST caught Zacian with a quick ball. I jokingly suggested, “Hey Zacian is a kool name. It means sword in Japanese.” My mother and family loved it so it’s now official,” they said.

While most of the family are not aware where the name comes from, the user confessed that they plan on telling them: “Now we are getting some pokemon related gifts for the baby for christmas to reveal the truth and make it a funny joke.”

TIFU by accidentally naming my nephew after a pokemon. from tifu

The story blew up on the social media forum as fans of the Nintendo series reacted to the mishap. One user saw a bright side to the situation and wrote, “It’s not like the baby got the name Pikachu.” Another said, “If she didn’t Google the name before giving it to their kid, it is definitely her f/u.” One fan even hilariously joked, “Missed opportunity to name him Rayquaza.”

Pokemon fans react to Sword & Shield baby name story.
Reddit
The story went down well with fans.

The Sword & Shield player got sympathy from most users as it was an honest joke not meant to be taken seriously. Many also pointed out that at least the name wasn’t “Squirtle” or “Zapdos.”

Despite only releasing a year ago, the Gen 8 RPG is already on track to becoming the second-highest selling game in the franchise. Proof that Pokemon has never been more popular as it is today.

Call of Duty

How to get Season 1 Combat Pack in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Published: 16/Dec/2020 21:08

by Theo Salaun
call of duty black ops cold war warzone season 1
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Warzone

Another season of Call of Duty: Warzone means a new, free Combat Pack for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Here’s how PS5 and PS4 PS Plus subscribers can get the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Combat Pack.

Sony and Activision’s relationship continues to mean bonus content for PlayStation players, even as Warzone integrates Treyarch’s new title into Infinity Ward’s formerly sole domain. Alongside the Season One Battle Pass, PS players can enjoy a new bundle of content for use in BOCW and Warzone.

From now until November 21, 2021, Sony’s players will be able to hit lobbies donning an exclusive Sims Operator skin and rocking a similarly limited LMG blueprint. For added flair, the pack comes with extra cosmetics and Double XP perks.

Here’s the full contents of the newest Combat Pack and how you can download it for free on PS4 and PS5.

black ops cold war season 1 combat pack
Activision
The Season 1 Combat Pack features some fun items to whip out on Verdansk and beyond.

What’s in the Warzone: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Combat Pack?

The BOCW Season 1 update is the largest content drop since Warzone made its March 2020 debut. With that in mind, few should be disappointed if the new season’s Combat Pack is limited compared to its predecessors. 

Fortunately, while that is the case, it only has one fewer item than Season 6’s Combat Pack — leaving it at a solid seven free items to enjoy while flying toward Tier 100 and some Rebirth Island glory. 

  • Epic Sims Operator Skin
  • Legendary LMG Weapon Blueprint
  • Legendary Watch
  • Legendary Calling Card
  • Epic Emblem
  • Epic Weapon Charm
  • 60-minute Double XP Token
dead pharoah BOCW WZ season 1 blueprint
Treyarch
The Combat Pack’s new “Dead Pharoah” Blueprint is for BOCW’s RPD LMG.

How do I get the Warzone: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Combat Pack?

If you’ve gotten one of the free Combat Packs in the past, then you’ll be familiar with the process for this one. Whether you go through your computer, console, or the Warzone and BOCW applications, you’ll end up accessing it through the PlayStation Store.

  1. Visit the PlayStation store (either through your system directly, through the website, or through the “Franchise Store” section of your BOCW or WZ application)
  2. If going through the PS Store directly, simply search “Combat Pack” in the search bar
  3. Find the “Penumbra” bundle
  4. Click “Download” and look forward to your goodies

With all of those steps completed, you’ll be able to access the new cosmetics and Weapon Blueprint (which is for the RPD LMG) in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as soon as you open the games up.

And if you feel like procrastinating, fear not, you have until the aforementioned November 21, 2021 date to get your gifts.