Big Pokemon Go rework will change PokeStops and Gyms forever

Following backlash over the removal of the Exploration Bonus in Pokemon Go, Niantic has just implemented a new change that will affect PokeStops and Gyms forever – and it’s a big win for the community.

In early August 2021, Niantic sparked controversy after it rescinded the Exploration Bonus it had in place due to the global health crisis. Gone were increased PokeStop and Gym distances, extra Gifts, and more, causing players to boycott the game completely, calling the movement “Pokemon NO Day.”

Responding to this, the developer promised a “task force” that would look into making the mobile title a better experience for everyone, and now, on August 25, has released their first big adjustment to Gyms and PokeStops that will change it forever.

Massive change to Pokemon Go PokeStops and Gyms

“Trainers – we’re looking forward to sharing our plans as a result of the task force on September 1,” the official Pokemon Go Twitter account posted on August 25. “But one thing does not have to wait! From now on, 80 meters will be the base interaction radius for PokéStops and Gyms globally.”

That’s right – the distance for Gyms and PokeStops has now doubled permanently for everyone across the world from 40m to 80m, no matter where you are or timezone you’re in. Previously, New Zealand was the only country to have the Bonus put back in place after they entered a full lockdown due to the worldwide health situation.

“Thank you to everyone who made your voices heard. We’ve heard you and understand that this has been a welcome benefit to many players. We’ll share more next week,” the developer finished.

Thank you to everyone who made your voices heard. We’ve heard you and understand that this has been a welcome benefit to many players. We’ll share more next week. (2/2) — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 25, 2021

This news comes as such a huge sigh of relief for the community, with many replying to the tweet with messages of thanks and anticipation for what changes Niantic could reveal next based on player feedback.

On September 1, the Pokemon Go developer promises to release its task force’s findings and share more information for what’s next. Make sure you keep it locked to Dexerto for the latest breaking news regarding the situation.