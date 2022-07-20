Daniel Megarry . 31 minutes ago

The Little Cup Remix is a new challenge with a lot of restrictions in the Pokemon Go Battle League, but our best team recommendations should help you master it in no time at all.

If you ever find yourself getting bored of the traditional rotating trio of the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, the good news is that there’s usually at least one unique cup running alongside them to try out.

In the latest season of the Pokemon Go Battle League, a brand new cup is making its debut. The Little Cup Remix is a spin on the classic 500 CP Little Cup formula, only this time, the four most popular contenders are banned.

To help you figure out which Pokemon are worth taking into battle, we’ve put together our Little Cup Remix best team recommendations below, as well as details about the rules and restrictions.

Niantic

Best team for the Little Cup Remix in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can use in the Little Cup Remix is Wynaut, Ducklett and Shelmet. These are three of the strongest eligible Pokemon and should provide you with some wide coverage options.

It’s always hard to recommend a ‘best’ team in the Pokemon Go Battle League, as it really depends on the team your opponent uses. For example, a Wynaut will pretty much always lose against a Drifloon.

Having said that, there are some Pokemon that rise to the top of the ranks and should serve you well in most battles, which we’ve listed alongside their best movesets below.

Best Pokemon for the Little Cup Remix

Wynaut (XL)

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Move: Mirror Coat

Mirror Coat Resistances: Fighting and Psychic

Fighting and Psychic Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, and Ghost

Wynaut is going to be the one to watch in the Little League Remix, with huge bulk and one of the best Fast Moves in the game. This means you’ll want one on your team as well as a solid counter to beat it.

The best thing about Wynaut is that it only has one Charged Move but it’s still a top contender here, making it a relatively cheap option – although you may need some XL Candy to reach that 500 CP limit.

Ducklett

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Bubble Beam and Brave Bird

Bubble Beam and Brave Bird Resistances: Ground, Steel, Fire, Bug, Water, and Fighting

Ground, Steel, Fire, Bug, Water, and Fighting Weaknesses: Electric and Rock

With decent bulk and only two weaknesses, Ducklett is a regular in sub-500 CP cups across the Go Battle League, so it’s not too surprising to see it as a top contender in the Little Cup Remix as well.

The main thing to watch out for is Electric-type attacks which do double damage to Ducklett, but with a mix of Flying and Water-type attacks, you’ll have a good shot at defeating most other opponents.

Shelmet

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Infestation

Infestation Charged Move: Body Slam and Bug Buzz

Body Slam and Bug Buzz Resistances: Fighting, Grass, and Ground

Fighting, Grass, and Ground Weaknesses: Fire, Flying, and Rock

With a huge amount of bulk and key wins against big names like Stunky, Chinchou, and pretty much all Grass-type opponents, it’s not hard to see why Shelmet rises to the top of the Little Cup Remix.

Remember earlier when we said you’ll need a strong Wynaut counter on your team? Well, Shelmet is one of the best you’ll find in the Little Cup Remix, so it’s definitely a worthwhile investment.

Dratini

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Move: Aqua Tail and Wrap

Aqua Tail and Wrap Resistances: Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water

Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, and Ice

Like most leagues and cups in the Go Battle League, having a Dragon-type on your side is a great idea. Jangmo-o may be the best option here, but Dratini is far more accessible, so we’re focusing on that.

Dragon Breath is a brilliant Fast Move, which is an important factor in a cup with such a low CP limit, while Aqua Tail and Wrap as Charged Moves will increase your coverage options if you get to them.

Pokemon Go Little Cup Remix rules & restrictions

The main rule of the Little Cup is that only Pokemon below the 500 CP limit can enter. They must also be able to evolve but still be in the first stage of their family, which really limits your options.

So what makes this cup a remix? Well, the top four most popular Pokemon from the Little Cup are banned, which means you cannot use Bronzor, Cottonee, Deino, and Vulpix on your team.

Pokemon Go Little Cup Remix start & end date

The Little Cup Remix begins on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST and runs until Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1PM PT. This means you’ll have a week to take part.

It will appear alongside the regular Ultra League – and as luck would have it, we’ve got a best Ultra League team guide right here to help you out with that one.