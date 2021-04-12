Best Serperior moveset in Pokemon Go: Battle League & Raids - Dexerto

Now April 2021’s Snivy Community Day is over, players may be wondering how to use its third evolution, Serperior, in the Battle League. Here is every move Trainers should be using for the Grass-type starter in both PVP and online Raids.

Pokemon Go’s fourth Community Day of 2021 took players back to the Unova region by celebrating Snivy. Since being introduced in 2010’s Black and White, the Gen V Grass-type has become one of the series’ most popular starters.

Those who managed to evolve the ‘mon into its third evolution, Serperior, may now be wondering which moves it should learn. Below we will breakdown the monster’s best moveset that will have it crushing its opponents with ease.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Serperior best moveset

The meta of Pokemon Go is always changing, as new moves introduced by Niantic can drastically change a ‘mon’s viability. Serperior is a great example of this as its April Community Day gave it access to Frenzy Plant.

While the Unova starter is far from being the best choice for Battle League and online Raids, its dual-typing with Sky attacks can make it pretty deadly depending on the situation.

Read More: Best Eelektross moveset in Pokemon Go



Below we will list the best moveset currently available for Serperior which will make it a strong fighter in PVP as well as PVE.

Pokemon Go Serperior best moveset in Battle League

Great League

Fast Attack: Vine Whip Charge Attack: Frenzy Plant / Aerial Ace

Vine Whip is unquestionably the best fast attack for Serperior. Not only does it generate energy quickly, it also dishes out a decent amount of damage against Ground, Rock, and Water-type opponents especially.

Advertisement

Trainers bringing the Black and White favorite into Battle League should make sure to invest in two Charge attacks. We recommend pairing Frenzy Plant off with Sky attack, Aerial Ace.

Ultra League

Fast Attack: Vine Whip Charge Attack: Frenzy Plant / Aerial Ace

The Gen V Starter is still a decent contender in Ultra League. Those who managed to get the ‘mon during the Community Day in April should absolutely rely on its exclusive Frenzy Plant Charge Attack.

An alternative move for those who missed out is Grass Knot, although it is vastly inferior to Frenzy. Just like Great League, fans of the Grass-type should be using Aerial Ace as a backup move.

Advertisement

Master League

Fast Attack: Vine Whip Charge Attack: Frenzy Plant / Aerial Ace

Sadly, the Unova Pokemon doesn’t really hold up in Master League. The Gen V Starter is pretty much outclassed by a handful of heavy-hitters, and is weak against Steel/Dragon types which currently dominate the meta.

Read More: Best Incarnate Forme Thundurus moveset



Those absolutely set on using Serperior on their team need to have two Charge Attack moves. Use Vine Whip to generate energy quickly, and launch into either Frenzy Plant or Aerial Ace. Trainers can also use Leaf Tornado to waste opponents’ shields.

Pokemon Go Serperior best moveset in Raids

Fast Attack: Vine Whip Charge Attack: Frenzy Plant

Unfortunately, the Gen V Starter also doesn’t really stand out much in PVE either. The ‘mon is a decent pick against Ground and Rock-types, but it is outperformed by ‘mon such as Venusaur and Meganium.

Advertisement

Trainers who don’t have Frenzy Plant should use Grass Knot for its Charge Attack. Aerial Ace is an okay choice against Grass-types, but since Serperior’s Fast Attack shares the same typing, its damage output is lessened.