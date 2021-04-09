Is Pokemon Go's Snivy in the Sunshine Community Day ticket worth it? All tasks & rewards - Dexerto

Pokemon Go is soon set to get its fourth Community Day of 2021. Players planning on participating in the April event may be wondering if the Snivy in the Sunshine paid ticket is worth it.

First introduced in 2018, Go’s Community Days have been one of the game’s most popular events. Each month, players come together to catch a highlighted Pokemon with boosted spawn rates. For April 2021’s celebration, Trainers will take on Gen V starter, Snivy.

While free, the festivities also come with optional paid ticket research. Fans of the Unova Grass-type may be wondering if it’s actually worth it. Below we will break everything you need to know, including all tasks and rewards to help you make that decision.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Snivy in the Sunshine Community Day ticket

Snivy’s Community Day officially kicks off on Sunday, April 9 at 11:00 AM and runs until 5:00 PM local time. The paid ticket for the bonus Research is already live for purchase in Pokemon Go’s Shop. Players can get access to the content for $0.99.

While the purchasable content does not guarantee Trainers a Shiny version of Snivy, it does ensure several encounters with it. Essentially, it will give fans more chances of running into the rare alternate version.

As of 2021, the ‘mon’s third evolution, Serperior, is not the best pick for Go’s Battle League. However, those who evolve Snivy during the Community Day will get the special move Frenzy Plant, which makes it much more viable in the PVP mode.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Snivy in the Sunshine Community Day ticket tasks & rewards

At the time of writing, Niantic hasn’t yet released the tasks and rewards for Snivy In the Sunshine. However, based on previous Community Days, we can get a pretty good idea of what to expect, as previous paid Research has been fairly similar. *The following is March 2021’s Fletchling Community Day ticket Research*

Step 1

Power up Pokemon 10 times: 10x Poke Balls

10x Poke Balls Catch 15 Fletchling: Fletchling

Fletchling Make five Nice Throws: 20x Fletchling Candy

Completion Reward: 1,000x Stardust, Fletchling encounter, and 10x Pinap Berry

Step 2

Catch 15 Fletchling: 20x Fletchling Candy

20x Fletchling Candy Transfer 10 Pokemon: Fletchinder encounter

Fletchinder encounter Evolve three Fletchling: 10x Poke Balls

Completion Reward: 1,000 XP, 15x Great Ball, and Fletchling encounter

Step 3

Make three Great Curveball Throws: 20x Fletchling Candy

Evolve one Fletchinder: 5x Golden Razz Berry

Transfer 10 Pokemon: 5x GreatBall

Completion Reward: 2,000 XP, 1x Rocket Radar and 10x Ultra Ball

Step 4

Claim Reward: 3,000 XP

Claim Reward: Talonflame

Claim Reward: 5x Silver Pinap Berry

Completion Reward: x2,000 Stardust, Talonflame, and 2x Rare Candy

Is the Snivy in the Sunshine Community Day ticket worth it?

The answer to this largely depends on the player. Snivy fans will probably want to shell out the $0.99 as it technically gives them more chances to run into a Shiny version. The extra Candy is also a nice perk, making it easy to evolve the Grass starter.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get free Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go

Trainers who are set on using Serperior in Battle League will also get the exclusive move, Frenzy Plant. The elite Charge Attack makes the creature go from just a mediocre contender to a formidable one. We will update the full list of Tasks and Rewards once they’re officially announced.