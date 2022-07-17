Best moveset for Staraptor in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Daniel Megarry . 1 hour ago

Knowing the best moveset for Staraptor in Pokemon Go is key to making the most of this Normal/Flying-type creature, but is it any good? Let’s find out.

The headliner for the July 2022 Community Day is none other than Starly, which means loads of trainers around the world will be catching this Pokemon and evolving it into its final form, Staraptor.

To help you get the most out of this creature, we’ve got the best moveset for Staraptor below, as well as a brief look at its performance in PvP and PvE – and ultimately, whether or not it’s worth your time.

Niantic

Best moveset for Staraptor in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets Staraptor can learn in Pokemon Go is Gust as a Fast Move and Brave Bird as a Charged Move.

While Quick Attack and Wing Attack do have slightly better energy generation, the new Community Day-exclusive move Gust has much higher damage potential which makes it the superior Fast Move.

Staraptor doesn’t have the best Charged Moves, but Brave Bird is the cheapest and has STAB, making this the optimal choice. If you can afford a second move, we recommend going with Close Combat.

All moves Staraptor can learn in Pokemon Go

Staraptor can learn three Fast Moves and three Charged Moves, which you can find below:

Staraptor Fast Moves

Gust (Flying)

Quick Attack (Normal)

Wing Attack (Flying)

Staraptor Charged Moves

Brave Bird (Flying)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Heat Wave (Fire)

The Pokemon Company

Is Staraptor any good in Pokemon Go?

Having access to Gust does slightly increase Staraptor’s potential wins in PvP Battles, but it’s still not good enough to be worth using in any of the leagues or cups across the Pokemon Go Battle League.

Staraptor’s biggest problem is that its stats are heavily weighted towards Attack but it doesn’t have the right Charged Moves to compensate for the lack of bulk that comes as a consequence of that.

Its two cheapest options (Brave Bird and Close Combat) come with significant self-debuffs to Defense that leave it even more vulnerable, while Heat Wave is just a bit too expensive for a glass cannon.

Staraptor does have potential as an attacker in Raids and Gyms, though. It has a very high Attack stat and access to some pretty good Flying-type moves, so it might be worth using one for PvE instead.