Best moveset for Bibarel in Pokemon Go

Bidoof’s evolution Bibarel might not be the go-to choice for many Pokemon Go trainers, but if you’re a fan of the meme-worthy otter, there’s a moveset that stands above the rest.

With the major Bidoof Breakout event announced by Niantic, trainers will have plenty of opportunities to catch the loveable Normal-type Gen IV creature in Pokemon Go and maybe even find a Shiny Bidoof.

When evolved with 50 Candy, the Normal-type Bidoof becomes Bibarel, and gets an additional Water-typing. This changes things up in terms of weaknesses and strengths, as well as its potential best movesets.

So is Bibarel worth adding to your team? Well, that really depends on how much you like this memorable Pokemon. With the right moveset and enough power behind it, this otter can be a semi-decent fighter.

Bibarel best moveset in Pokemon Go

PvP (Trainer Battles) Bibarel moveset

Fast Move: Water Gun

Water Gun Charged Move: Surf or Hyper Beam

The only Fast Move you should use with Bibarel is Water Gun. It has decent damage and energy gain, while the alternative, Take Down, is widely considered to be one of the worst Fast Moves in Pokemon Go.

When it comes to Charged Moves, it really depends on how you want to use Bibarel. With Surf it can be a full-on Water-type attacker. Or, you could take a risk with the Normal-type Hyper Beam, which is very slow but has a whopping 150 base power.

PvE (Raids & Gyms) Bibarel moveset

Fast Move: Water Gun

Water Gun Charged Move: Surf

Again, you’ll be best off using Water Gun as your Fast Move here. While both of Bidoof’s potential Fast Moves benefit from STAB, the Normal-type Take Down won’t be super effective against any opponents.

As for Charged Moves, use Surf so Bibarel can fill a Water-type role on your team. The Normal-type attacks Hyper Beam and Hyper Fang have neutral coverage, but there are so many better Pokemon you could use in scenarios where that’s required.

So… is Bibarel any good in Pokemon Go?

The short answer to this question is no, Bibarel just isn’t that good. Bidoof has long been considered a meme in the Pokemon fandom, and it mostly stays that way when it comes to Go’s meta – even when evolved to Bibarel.

At a push, you could use Bibarel in the Great League. It has the potential to beat a few popular opponents like Galarian Stunfisk and Skarmory, but there are plenty of other Pokemon that can fill that role – and arguably do it better.

As for the Master League and Ultra League, it’s not even worth considering using Bibarel, mostly because of its meagre stats and low max CP of 1823. Bibarel also doesn’t have enough bulk to be a defender, so there really aren’t many places to use it.

Still, if you’ve got a soft spot for the furry creature, or you want to really embarrass your opponents by taking them out with one of the goofiest Pokemon around, then it’s not the worst Pokemon you could use.