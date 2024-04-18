At least Team Rocket is safe from Pokemon Go’s new character models

Pokemon Go fans lament the changes made to character models in the latest update, but at least the members of Team Go Rocket have retained their shapes.

The Rediscover Pokemon Go campaign contains several graphical updates intended to lure people back to the game, including an overhaul of avatars and the character creator.

Unfortunately, fans have blasted these changes. This is due to avatars being given a more childlike appearance, which has robbed them of much of their character. The female character models have also had their curves removed, giving them straight hips and larger waists.

Luckily, not everyone in Pokemon Go has been transformed into the Servbots from the Mega Man Legends series, as the Team Go Rocket Grunts and Leaders have maintained their original appearance, much to the joy of fans on the Pokemon Go Reddit.

Pokemon Go’s other NPCs are similarly unaffected by the update to the visuals. This means that Professor Williow and Mateo are just as handsome as they were before.

We can only hope that Team Go Rocket members keep their beauty and aren’t changed to match the new aesthetic. It might be too much to hope that future NPCs will also be spared.

Team Rocket might have been losers in the Pokemon anime, but everyone loved them and was sad to see them go when the series moved away from Ash and Pikachu. Luckily, in Pokemon Go, they are the clear victors in the looks department, managing to avoid Niantic’s update at the speed of light.