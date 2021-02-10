Logo
Adult Pokemon fans face backlash for “ruining” 25th anniversary McDonalds promotion

Published: 10/Feb/2021 1:09 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 1:10

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Ash Ketchum next to Pokemon 25th Anniversary McDonalds Happy Meal.
The Pokemon Company / McDonalds

Pokemon fans are furious after McDonald’s restaurants in the United States are selling out of their 25th anniversary Trading Card Game collectibles due to “greedy” adults buying them up.

The Pokemon Company has teamed up with McDonalds to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021. For a limited time, a promotional pack of cards featuring starter ‘mon from all eight generations are being given out at the restaurants in the USA, as well as toys.

However, due to the TCG’s explosion in popularity in 2021, collectors have been swarming the fast food giant to scoop up the items. In some cases, adults have been buying hundreds of Happy Meals to score the collectibles. 

Screenshot of McDonalds 25th Anniversary cards.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Scalpers have flooded to McDonalds to buy up these 25th anniversary Pokemon cards.

“Greedy” adults ruin Pokemon 25th anniversary McDonald’s promotion

As soon as the promotion went live on February 9, reports began to flood online of McDonalds instantly selling out of their 25th anniversary toys and cards.

Over on the r/Pokemon subreddit, several fans recounted stories of their local restaurant being sold out within hours, and voiced their frustrations. 

“Didn’t find any at my McDonald’s. And yeah already seeing bunch of f**kheads trying to hustle these cards. I hope no one buys their s**t for being so f**kin greedy and going out of their way to hoard it,” one fan wrote angrily.

Another user detailed how their store had collectors buying an insane amount of items: “I just got one happy meal. The cashier told me that someone came earlier and bought 200 toys.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans angry over 25th Anniversary McDonalds cards.

Popular Pokemon content creators such as YouTuber aDrive also faced criticism from a few fans after he had bought over 100 Happy Meals for his video where he opened the packs for his viewers.

“And a big middle finger to all the children that potentially miss out on a Happy Meal now. This aint it man,” a disappointed fan wrote in reaction to the video. 

Screenshot of Pokemon fan angry at YouTuber for buying 100 Happy Meals for Pokemon 25th Anniversary.

Although it should be pointed out, not everyone was angry about it. Another Pokemon YouTuber JT Valor was praised as he gave away the food from his 10 Happy Meals to the homeless in his city. 

Overall, the community seemed divided over fans buying multiple promotional items, as the insane popularity of the TCG is ultimately responsible for the Happy Meal chaos. Many children in love with the Nintendo franchise have no chance against the hoard of adults and their credit cards. 

If nothing else, the madness caused by the promotion shows that Pokemon has never been more popular. Despite releasing over 25 years ago, it’s now become the highest-grossing media franchise of all time.

Best Love Cup Pokemon for Pokemon Go’s Valentine’s Day event

Published: 10/Feb/2021 0:35

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Luvdisc next over Pokemon Go Battle League wallpaper.
Game Freak / Niantic

Niantic is celebrating Valentine’s Day in Pokemon Go with a Love Cup tournament. The unique contest flips the game’s meta on its head. Here is the best team and counters that will lead you to victory.

On February 14, Pokemon Go will host a special Valentine’s Day challenge. The week-long event will feature increased spawn rates for popular ‘mon, as well as a full range of rewards and goodies.

The celebration will also have something to offer for competitive Trainers with the Love Cup tournament which starts days before on the 8th. We will go over the best strategies that will have you breaking the hearts of your opponents.

Screenshot of Luvdisc Pokemon Go wallpaper.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
The Love Cup is a part of this years Valentine’s Day celebration.

Pokemon Go Love Cup meta

Niantic made things interesting with the Go cup as there are only 105 Pokemon under 1500CP that can actually be used in the tournament. The competition will also heavily revolve around Charm users, which requires Trainers to be creative with their team.

Most users are going to base their team around Clefable and Wigglytuff, as their Charm attack can take down powerful Fighting  ‘mon such as Hoenn’s Medicham. Alomomola is the perfect third teammate in this combination. Its Waterfall and Hydro Pump will keep Fire counters running.

Fire-types such as Charizard and Talonflame will wipe the floor against Fairy types. Below we will list the best Pokemon you should bring into the Valentine’s Day tournament.

Screenshot of Clefable in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Fairy types such as Clefable will play a huge part in the Love Cup.

Best Pokemon for Love Cup

Note: F= Fast Attack and C = Charged Specials.

Fairy (Counters Fighting + Dragon + Dark)

  • Clefable – F: Charm C: Ice Beam / Play Rough
  • Wigglytuff – F: Charm C: Meteor Mash

Fire (Counters Fairy + Grass)

  • Charizard – F: Fire Spin / Dragon Breath C: Blast Burn / Dragon Claw (Fire melts Fairy + Grass Types. Dragon is to counter other team’s Charizard)
  • Talonflame – F: Fire Spin C: Flame Charge / Brave Bird
  • Magcargo: – F:  Ember / Rock Throw C: Stone Edge / Overheat

Water (Counters Fire + Rock)

  • Alomomola – F: Waterfall C: Hydro Pump /Blizzard (This tanky ‘mon will take out most Fire counters. As well as Grass and Flying creatures with Blizzard. Making it a must on your team)
  • Milotic – F: Waterfall C: Surf

Best overall team

  • Clefable
  • Wigglytuff
  • Alomomola

In our opinion, this trio of ‘mon is your safest bet. You aren’t guaranteed to win every counter, but it’s a solid team that will consistently get you wins. Clefable and Wigglytuff will eat through Fighting, Dragon, and Dark types.

Alomomola will act as a shield/tank, and its Water moves will take out any serious counters to the Fairy duo. Blizzard makes it versatile to take out Grass and Flying monsters – making this a fairly well-rounded team.

Screenshot of Clefable & Wigglytuff in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
This trio will take you far in the Love Cup.

The Love Cup will run from February 8 at 1:00PM to February 15 at 1:00PM local time. Players just need to log in during the dates and go to the Battle menu to participate.

While there is no perfect team for the competition, Niantic has put some restrictions. Those looking for a fun challenge should give it a shot as it’s definitely something different from the usual meta.