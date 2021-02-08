 Pokemon cosplayer defends Cerulean City as Gym Leader Misty - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Pokemon cosplayer defends Cerulean City as Gym Leader Misty

Published: 8/Feb/2021 18:31

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Misty from Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu next t
Game Freak / Instagram: @nekkiracosplay

Share

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her adorable transformation into popular Kanto Gym Leader, Misty.

Making her debut in Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996, Misty has gone on to become one of the series’ most popular characters. The Water-type Trainer was even one of the anime’s main protagonists for a handful of seasons.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the beloved heroine by bringing her to life with an insanely accurate costume. The artist looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if the Gym Leader has swam out of the screen.

Screenshot of Misty from Pokemon anime Sun & Moon.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The red-haired Gym Leader is still one of the most popular characters in the Pokemon franchise.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes true-to-life Misty

Many fans were first introduced to Misty as the second Gym Leader in the Game Freak RPGs on the Nintendo Game Boy. Players had to face off with the fierce Water-type user after entering Cerulean City.

Throughout the anime, she often held a Togepi in her arms, which cosplayer Neko ‘nekkiracosplay‘ re-created with her insanely accurate costume. The artist transformed into the Pokemon heroine in an Instagram post on February 5.

She faithfully captured the character’s classic look, which includes a yellow tank top and red suspenders which clip to her jean shorts. Tying the whole thing together, she included an adorable plush of the Johto egg Pokemon.

Neko-Kira-Sama gave viewers another look at just how accurate her portrayal of the Gym Leader actually is in a second close-up shot posted to her social media.

Not only does the cosplayer nail Misty’s red-hair, she also mirrors the character’s striking blue eyes. The artist mirrored her signature pose from the anime by throwing up a peace sign with her hand.

While no longer a main character in the RPGs, Misty was featured in the 2018 Gen I remake Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. The iconic character has also made an appearance in the anime, as well as several films.

In 2021, Pokemon is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Despite being decades old, the Nintendo series has never been more popular, and is the now the highest-grossing media franchise of all time.

Cosplay

World of Warcraft cosplayer resurrects the Lich King with insane WoW cosplay

Published: 8/Feb/2021 17:32 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 17:33

by Lauren Bergin
World of Warcraft WoW The Lich King
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

World of Warcraft has created one of the biggest spheres in the cosplay universe. One fan has created an insane Lich King cosplay that turns her husband into the infamous villain himself. 

If you’ve played World of Warcraft, you’ve no doubt heard of the Lich King. Whether in the form of Arthas Menethil or, more recently, Bolvar Fordragon, the infamous tyrant has become one of the game’s most striking figures.

Another of the WoW universe’s most popular characters is Alexstraza, who has also taken the cosplay world by storm. A recent series of photographs shows one cosplayer transform herself into the Dragon queen herself.

Set on destroying Azeroth as we know it, this insane outfit brings Alextraza’s antithesis to life and strikes fear into the hearts of any WoW fan.

World of Warcraft WoW The Lich King
Blizzard Entertainment
The Lich King has become one of WoW’s most iconic faces.

WoW Lich King cosplay

An insane cosplay by u/sarahdeanmakes things that was designed for her husband embodies the power of the Ebon Blade Master.

The most iconic part of her recreation is the helmet. Although destroyed in the Shadowlands trailer by Sylvanas Windrunner, Sarah has managed to reforge it to perfection to make sure that her significant other can rule their living room in style.

To top it off, every little detail in the Lich King’s gun metal armor is perfectly crafted, with the skull at the forefront of the belt glaring at anyone who plans to get in his way.

Of course, this cosplay would be incomplete without the behemoth’s sword, which has become a weapon synonymous with his evil. From the devilish ram that frames the hilt to the runes that decorate the blade itself, everything is fit for a king (specifically the Lich King).

Lich King cosplay I made for my husband! from r/wow

Couples that cosplay

It’s great to see that our current situation hasn’t deterred people from creating imaginative cosplays. While cosplay conventions are off-limits for the foreseeable future, that isn’t going to stop Sarah’s husband from ruling supreme at home.

It’ll be great to see all of these outfits finally get the recognition that they deserve in the flesh, but until then watch out! The Lich King is in town!