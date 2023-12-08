Fight breaks out at McDonald’s as customer doesn’t get Pokemon card in Happy Meal

A fight broke out in a Canadian McDonald’s, after a customer got riled up having not received his Pokemon card.

There’s no question that Pokemon cards are one of the most valued Happy Meal prizes fans can get. The market value of these coveted cards changes all the time, with people eager to collect the whole set.

However, one man took his love of Pokemon too far at a McDonald’s in Nova Scotia, having a full-blown meltdown after a worker failed to provide him with a Pokemon card.

The man can be seen gesticulating to the promotional display advertizing the cards, before proceeding to demand a refund.

He continuously demanded a refund, before proclaiming: “McDonald’s, I wanna press charges on McDonald’s!”

He asked the woman filming the ordeal to put it online, as he was “being targeted.”

Fight breaks out over McDonald’s Pokemon card

It didn’t take things longs to heat up, and eventually, a full blown fight ensued. The manager insisted that there were no Pokemon cards to be had, and that the store had simply run out.

A seemingly endless back and forth ensued between the customer and the manager, before another customer stepped into frame, and tried to place his order.

This clearly irked the Pokemon-card seeker, and punches were thrown between the two men. Chairs were thrown all over the restaurant, and the police were supposedly called.

The video cuts before they arrive.

This isn’t the first brawl that’s taken place at a McDonald’s, as a group of ladies rumbled with fast food workers back in April, in what became a viral TikTok.