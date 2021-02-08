Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield player arrested after selling $10,000 illegal ‘mon

Published: 8/Feb/2021 23:03

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of crying Sobble from Pokemon Sword & Shield next to image of man being arrested.
Game Freak / Pixabay

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player was arrested by police in Japan after selling and trading a Shiny Sobble to another fan. The 23-year-old got into hot water after hacking the Gen 8 starter ‘mon.

Pokemon is one of the most beloved franchises in the world. Despite its cheerful world of vibrant ‘mon and characters, the series has had its fair share of dark moments from fans in the real world – from Go players assaulting each other to scammers selling fake merchandise.

One Sword & Shield user found themselves in trouble with the law,when they got busted for selling a hacked monster in Nintendo Switch RPG. The Japanese man was arrested after reportedly making close to $10,000 selling altered characters in the eighth generation title.

Screenshot of Shiny Sobble in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A Sword & Shield player was arrested for selling one of these.

Pokemon fan arrested for selling hacked Sobble in Sword & Shield

In January, The Pokemon Company announced that they were cracking down on hacked characters being traded and sold in Sword & Shield. Players and content creators were also receiving bans for having the illegal ‘mon in their Home account as well as the Switch title.

A Gen 8 Trainer from Nagoya City, Japan found themselves facing down serious legal on trouble on February 4 after trading a hacked Shiny Sobble to another player. According to Japanese outlet Asahi Shimbun, the 23-year-old man was arrested for selling the altered ‘mon to a 32-year-old fan in Kyoto for 4,400 yen (roughly $41).

The suspect had his computer seized by authorities, who allege he had been selling hacked Pokemon for the past year. Police believe the man to have made up to 1.15 million yen (which is roughly $10,000 in USD) by trading illegal monsters.

Photograph taken by Yuichi Koyama at Aichi Prefectural Police Toyota Station hacked Pokemon Sword & Shield evidence.
Yuichi Koyama / Aichi Prefectural Police / Asahi Shimbun
Police seized the Sword & Shield player’s computer for evidence.

While it may seem extreme to be arrested for trading a hacked Pokemon, Japan has strict laws against altering software. According to Serebii’s Joe Merrick,  “in Japan the editing of save data and distribution of edited data is illegal as of 2019.”

At the time of writing, it’s not clear what punishment the fan will face. The story comes after Game Freak and Nintendo heavily cracked down on sites and players selling hacked versions of ‘mon in Sword & Shield.

Hearts Wild Fortnite Valentine’s Day event revealed: Start date, skins, leaks, more

Published: 8/Feb/2021 21:16

by Alan Bernal
fortnite hearts wild event
Epic Games

The Fortnite island is getting a slight Valentine’s Day makeover in time for the Hearts Wild event that’s going to bring a ton of rewards for players to unlock. We have a full breakdown of the new event including start dates, a look at new cosmetics and more.

There are quite a few free in-game items up for grabs this time around as well as classic Fortnite cosmetics coming back to the Item Shop for players to buy into.

That’s not all: the Fortnite Hearts Wild Cup will give some of the strongest Duos in the game a chance to shine in the Hearts Wild Cup while Community Battles will let people earn everything from a new Valentine’s Day themed wrap to the new Breathless Blades Pickaxe skin.

The lovely festivities of the Valentine’s Day event won’t last long, so make sure to keep up with all of the new content down below.

Fortnite Hearts Wild start time

Fortnite’s next event starts on February 8, meaning players can get into the action right from the jump, but they’ll have to wait a bit for every other Wild Hearts offering to activate.

The Hearts Wild Cup will officially begin on February 9, 2021, the next Community Battles called Hearts Wild Team Battles will run through February 10-17, 2021, and expect the Fishstick’s Shot at Love Challenges to drop into the game on February 11, 2021, at 6 AM PST / 9 AM ET.

Hearts Wild Cup

fortnite hearts wild cup
Epic Games
The Lovely skin that’s going to be a Hearts Wild Cup prize.

Fortnite’s upcoming Hearts Wild Cup will Duos to complete 10 matches in the span of three hours to get the highest amount of points they possibly can to come out on top.

The best Duos in each server region will be rewarded with the Lovely Outfit and the Heartblast Back Bling to celebrate the event.

Aspiring Duos should be playing on accounts level 30 or higher and have 2FA enabled to be eligible to participate, but will have a great chance at free cosmetics if they can climb the leaderboards.

Hearts Wild Team Battles

fortnite hearts wild
Epic Games
There’s going to be a ton of cosmetics coming to Fortnite in the Hearts Wild event.

Fortnite players will be able to team up with their favorite Creators to earn points in Challenges from February 10 to 17.

These community battles are always going to be hype, but Fortnite is going to facilitate the fun with a bundle of items to give the top team.

First place winners can get Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shuffly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, and the Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner.

Hearts Wild skins and leaked cosmetics

wild hearts fortnite
Epic Games
The Fortnite Hearts Wild event is offering a ton of Valentine’s Day cosmetics.

The skins coming out for the Valentine’s Day event is going to be the official launch point for some Fortnite cosmetics that we’ve seen leaked before.

After the 15.30 patch update, dataminers found the Cuddle King skin along with the Lovely cosmetic, both of which are now up for grabs. In those same leaks, we got a glimpse of the Breathless Blades axe and the Shuffly Shapes wrap, that are going to be introduced throughout the Hearts Wild event.

Epic Games loves bringing back holiday skins year-after-year, and this time is no different with the Lovethorn cosmetic coming back among others.

Fishstick’s Shot at Love Challenges

fishstick fortnite hearts wild
Epic Games
Fortnite players are going to try and find Fishstick a date for Valentine’s Day.

This week’s Quests is going to be all about finding Fishstick a date while getting boat loads of XP to supplement your Battle Pass grind.

The list of challenges should come out as we get closer to February 11 so that Fortnite players know exactly what to expect.

It’s going to be a great time in the Fortnite island with the Hearts Wild event giving people something to look forward to this Valentine’s Day.