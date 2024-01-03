Samsung finally announces the Galaxy S24 Series launch date

Samsung has confirmed that a Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in January, where they are expected to reveal the Galaxy S24 lineup and more.

Samsung has finally announced the date for its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024. The event will take place on January 17 and will see the introduction of the Galaxy S24 lineup of smartphones and other products on the global stage.

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Unpacked event date and teased its upcoming generative AI – Galaxy AI. While there is no specific mention of the S24 lineup, looking at the previous launch dates, we can safely say that the Galaxy S24 lineup is arriving on January 17.

Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra, along with several Galaxy Book laptops.

At the event this year, the company could launch the three phones – Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, the S24 Ultra, Galaxy AI, and probably the updated Galaxy Book laptops.

Looking closely at the event teaser also gives you a sneak peek at the new colorway that the company may introduce this year. Moreover, you’re not alone if this gives you a strong iPhone 15 vibe after the two companies have inspired each other for a long time.

What is Galaxy AI?

Aside from the hardware products, there is a lot of hype around the Mobile AI that Samsung is set to unveil. Galaxy AI is “powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by our open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders,” according to the company.

While we’re not sure, Galaxy AI could help users create unique wallpapers and might be present in applications like phones, messages, S Note, and the camera.

Another user case of AI could be with real-time translation. The AI Live Translate feature could help translate audio or text in real-time. Powered by a powerful SoC, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the processing could happen locally and in real-time. However, we must wait as the official announcement is just two weeks away.

That said, AI is not a new term, at least for phones; Samsung might be the first to be touting generative features. We might even see Google and Apple following suit.

