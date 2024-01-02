Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could boast huge video quality upgrade

The Galaxy S24 Ultra might get crazy features like 4K 120fps video recording capabilities and seamless zooming at 4K 60fps.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will launch soon, and as we approach the Galaxy Unpacked event, more details about the upcoming phones are being revealed.

While we’ve already heard that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might pack an extremely powerful camera module, the latest reports hint that the upcoming Samsung flagship could pack some serious videography prowess.

According to a renowned tipster on X, Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be able to record 4K videos at 120 FPS. He further added that the phone “can seamlessly zoom at 4K60fps.” However, he warns that the feature is still being tested, and there is no surety that it will be shipped with the retail units.

That said, this will not be the first phone to have such high-quality cinematic recording prowess. The Sony Xperia 1 V and the recently introduced Nubia Z60 Ultra, aside from some OnePlus flagship phones, are some of the phones that also boast 4K120 FPS. However, unlike Samsung, Sony and Nubia have limited visibility, and the phones are available in just a few regions.

Why is 4K 120FPS a big thing?

Samsung

With 4K120FPS, users can shoot high-resolution videos, and playing them at 4x slower speed (at 30FPS) will give you incredible cinematic video content. Although the Galaxy S23 Ultra, one of the best Android phones right now, could shoot 4K videos, it would top at 60 FPS.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also said to come with a quad-camera setup, including a 200MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.

While the primary is expected to shoot high-resolution video content, Galaxy S24 Ultra’s rumored capability of seamless switching between different lenses could be tough to match. Theoretically, this will allow users to zoom in closer to the subject without compromising quality.

Pre-order offers could include free storage upgrade

X / Alvin

With tons of leaks flowing in about these phones, it’s difficult to keep track of all of them. Another report from South Korea hints that Samsung might offer twice the storage for the original price for users who pre-order the phone before the launch.

Also, Samsung is expected to offer discounts on Galaxy Watch wearables and Galaxy Buds FE to sweeten the deal.

A leaked poster from Brazil more or less confirms the design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and confirms the Galaxy AI branding that Samsung is expected to use for its generative AI tool.