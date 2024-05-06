Apple will ditch iPhone 17 Plus for “iPhone 17 Slim” claims analyst

iPhone 16 Plus might be the last “Plus” iPhone as Apple reportedly wants to ditch it for a new iPhone 17 Slim.

Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, who has a solid track record of Apple-related leaks, claims Apple will introduce a new “iPhone 17 Slim” model that replaces the “Plus” model in the lineup. Pu made these claims in an investor note seen by 9to5Mac.

Pu says the iPhone 17 models will also feature a refreshed design, front-facing camera improvements, a smaller Dynamic Island (only on iPhone 17 Pro Max), and more. The analyst didn’t reveal what kind of design changes are in store, but the fact that the Dynamic Island will be smaller is good news for those who think it takes up too much screen real estate.

The new iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 could feature a “more complex” aluminum design while the 17 Pro might stick to a Titanium build. Pu says Apple will use a new “metalens” technology for the proximity sensor to give the iPhone 17 Pro Max a smaller Dynamic Island size.

Pu didn’t offer many details about the new Slim iPhone but said it will replace the “Plus” iPhone and offer a “slim design.” A previous DSCC’s Ross Young report made similar claims, stating the iPhone 17 Plus would be smaller than the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. The upcoming iPhone 16 Plus might retain a 6.7-inch display.

iPhone Model Screen Size (Inches) iPhone 14 Plus 6.7 iPhone 15 Plus 6.7 iPhone 16 Plus 6.7 (expected) iPhone 17 Plus Smaller than 6.7 (expected)

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim could come with 8GB of RAM and either the A18 or A19 chip, according to Pu. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max might be equipped with 12GB of RAM and the A19 Pro chip. For comparison, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus currently have 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 8GB of RAM.

Pu also revealed the iPhone 17 lineup will feature a 24MP front camera (up from 12MP sensors on current iPhones). It’s too early to know if all these rumored changes will materialize. The iPhone 17 series isn’t expected to launch before the fall of 2025.

