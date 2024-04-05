Find out how to get the Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld to help you explore the map without taking temperature damage.

Aside from monster-taming and collecting, Palworld has survival elements similar to Ark and LEGO Fortnite. And if you’ve played both of these games, you’ll know that weather conditions shouldn’t be taken lightly.

While you can craft certain items to alleviate the cold and heat, surviving extreme weather in the game just became much more convenient thanks to the new Multiclimate Undershirt armor added in the v0.2.0.6 update.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld and how it works.

How to get Multiclimate Undershirt in Palworld

Pocketpair

In Palworld, you can get the Multiclimate Undershirt by defeating Bellanoir. In case you’ve missed out, this Pal is a new Raid Boss introduced along with the v0.2.0.6 update, which requires you to collect and craft certain things to summon.

You’ll need to build a Summoning Altar, unlocked at level 33 from the Technology tab, and then use a Bellanoir Slab for the Bellanoir raid to trigger.

It’s not going to be easy, though, given that this Pal has a massive amount of HP. But the loot is well worth it. Just ensure you’re not under-leveled before attempting to participate in this raid.

Palworld: Multiclimate Undershirt effect explained

As the name suggests, the Multiclimate Undershirt provides hot and cold resistance when equipped. Not only does this item help you keep an extra slot, but it will also make exploring these places easier.

So, if you’re thinking of catching Pals locked in a specific region, this item should make it easier for things to survive.

Also, when it comes to catching Pals, you’ll want to take a look at the Ability Glasses to see if they’re worth it from the get-go.