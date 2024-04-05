How to get & use Ability Glasses in Palworld

Palworld’s new update brings a new item that lets you decide if a Pal is worth catching from the get-go. Here’s what you need to know about how to get and use the Ability Glasses in Palworld.

Nothing feels more upsetting than wasting time and all sorts of resources and Pal Spheres to catch a certain Pal, only to be disappointed with its stats. If anything, this teaches us not to judge a book by its cover.

Now that the v0.2.0.6 update just dropped, you won’t run into this kind of instance anymore, as there’s a new item that lets you take a peek at Pal’s stats – the Ability Glasses.

Find out how to get Ability Glasses in Palworld to help you catch your preferred Pal.

How to get Ability Glasses in Palworld

The Ability Glasses can be unlocked from the Technology menu at level 34. It also requires you to spend four Ancient Technology points to unlock.

Once you’ve unlocked the Ability Glasses, you’ll need to collect materials to craft it. They are as follows:

x30 Refined Ingots

x20 Paldium Fragments

x10 Ancient Civilization Parts

x5 Ancient Civilization Cores

Paldium Fragments are the easiest to obtain out of all these, only requiring you to look out for glowing blue rocks in the world. For Refined Ingots, you’ll first need to build an Improved Furnace to craft it.

You can get Ancient Civilization Parts from Alpha Pals, while Ancient Civilization Cores can be obtained by defeating Bellanoir.

How to use Ability Glasses in Palworld

The Ability Glasses functions more like a utility item, which, when equipped, lets you see the stats of Pals. This will show everything from their Attack, Defense, and Health stats. It also works on enemies like Syndicate Thugs as well.

So, before a random Pal is about to meet the cleaver, just know that this item can save you the regret of accidentally killing one with good stats.

While you’re here, take a look at the newly added Ring of Mercy item that’s useful in preventing a Pal from dying as well — if you’re looking to add more Pals to your collection.

