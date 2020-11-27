 Wild Overwatch glitch sends Roadhog’s Hooked victims sky-high - Dexerto
Wild Overwatch glitch sends Roadhog’s Hooked victims sky-high

Published: 27/Nov/2020 22:19

by Bill Cooney
Roadhog Overwatch hook glitch
Blizzard Entertainment

A crazy Overwatch interaction is sending heroes who get hooked by Roadhog flying up into the sky, but it only happens in certain situations.

Roadhog’s Hook is one of the most annoying abilities to deal with, and a skilled Hog can pick apart an enemy team’s backline with no problem at all.

However, the ability hasn’t always worked as intended over the years, and now a very unique interaction is popping up that boosts heroes who get hooked high into the air, as shown in the clip down below.

Blizzard Entertainment
Hog’s Hook has had plenty of issues over the years.

In the shot, Brig masterfully flails the tank off of the edge on Eichenwalde, but not before he throws out his hook to take her down with him.

Instead of falling to her doom though, Brigitte pops right up and is able to safely land on solid ground while Hog is definitely eliminated.

Despite how it looks, this episode doesn’t seem like it caused by the hero’s shield deploying, instead, it has to do with Roadhog being eliminated before the hook is released, along with a few other factors.

If a hero is still being reeled in when the beefy Tank is knocked out, and he’s not on solid ground, then the hooked hero will sometimes get propelled straight up, just like Brigitte was.

No place to go, but up. from Overwatch

Obviously, this is a very specific set of requirements in order for this glitch to happen, but if you want to increase the chances of it firing off, just play the Overwatch custom game mode called “12 Hooks 1 Hole” (Code: DK0DP).

As the name suggests you can only play Hog and there’s no cooldown on the Hook, which is your only weapon to try and get every other hero into the Ilios Well.

Since you’ll most likey be grabbing and getting grabbed as you go down into the dark, there are plenty of opportunities for it to happen. Roadhog’s signature ability has also historically been one of the most bugged in the game, so how long it takes Blizzard to fix this one remains to be seen.

Pokemon community stunned after card collection worth millions surfaces

Published: 27/Nov/2020 21:06

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: PokeMans Alex

The Pokemon Trading Card Game hobby was rocked in November when a man rediscovered his mind-blowing complete collection of the rare 1999 Base Set. The fan has stacks of every character, including hundreds of Charizards.

Despite releasing decades ago, the Pokemon TCG has seen a major explosion in value in 2020. Cards once traded on playgrounds and stuffed into 90s children’s binders are now selling for as much as a sports car. 

A man went viral after discovering their collection may be one of the most complete sets to ever exist. The fan’s unfathomable amount of rare collectibles could actually have an impact on the future of the hobby’s prices.

Screenshot of Pokemon Trading Card Game collection worth millions.
YouTube: PokeMans Alex
A jaw-dropping Pokemon card collection surfaced on YouTube.

Pokemon fan discovers TCG collection is worth millions

Pokemon cards have never been more popular this year as the collectible hobby has now even taken over platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. Celebrities such as former rapper Logic are dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars to scoop up the rare Nintendo items. 

On November 22, a video went viral online of a man showing off his mind-blowing collection that has many collectors turning their heads. “Literally got all of my Pokemons stuff out of the loft from my recent move,” YouTuber PokeMans Alex explained before showing off his astonishing collection.

Holding up a stack of rare holographic cards from the 1999 base set, the fan exclaimed, “As you can see they are mint, and have not been touched for so long.” The TCG collector then revealed his unprecedented number of Charizards. “I don’t know if you are ready for this,” he warned, before holding up a stack of 111 cards of the rare starter ‘mon.

(Charizard cards start at 07:56)

To put that into perspective, in October a PSA graded 10 of the same item is now selling for $30k alone. The content creator emptied over seven binders on his table to reveal a 1999 base set that was not only complete, but also had stacks of over 50 of the same card for every single character.“I’m ready to put all of these away back in the safe where they are now gonna stay,” he said.

Veteran Pokemon card YouTuber PokeRev reacted to the video on November 26 and exclaimed, “Did you open all these packs as a kid? It’s just an insane amount of holo cards. When we were kids, just to get a couple holos from the base set was really good. But to have thousands is insane!”

Other famous collectors such as British rapper Randolph commented, “Unreal mate.” Gaming YouTuber Ali A wrote, “How did you originally collect SO many cards!? Are you looking to sell any of them?”

Screenshot of YouTube comments reacting to million dollar Pokemon card collection.
YouTube
Other famous Pokemon collectors took notice of the insane set.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear just how much the YouTuber’s incredible Pokemon haul is worth. None of the collectibles have actually been looked at by professional grading companies PSA or Beckett. And the majority of its value revolves around its condition and score.

A set of this magnitude is unprecedented and could have a severe impact on what TCG cards are worth in the future. A big factor in an item’s selling price hinges on it having a low population. PokeMans Alex’s collection could soon flood the market should he decide to get things graded.