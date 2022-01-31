Wild D.Va bomb glitch is sending Overwatch players into outer space

One of D.Va’s most powerful abilities in Overwatch is her Self-Destruct ultimate, which is perfect for wiping scores of large enemies out in one swoop – but it may just be a little too powerful.

If there’s one ability that will cause chaos amid the ranks of the opposing side, it’s Korean tank D.Va‘s Self-Destruct ultimate.

Capable of decimating enemy squads in a single hit, pairing it with the likes of a Symmetra teleporter is a sure-fire way to send people into a spiraling rage quit.

It turns out that it may just be too powerful for its own good, as avid fans of the adorable idol have found themselves getting propelled off of the map and into the great beyond.

D.Va bomb is shooting Overwatch players to Horizon

While we’ve seen D.Vas that are trying to remech get launched into the blue yonder, it turns out that her bomb is so powerful that even she can no longer control the recoil.

After dropping a devastating bomb inside Eichenwalde Castle, this D.Va main gets propelled off of the map. Hurtling back to Earth with a spectacular view of the Germanic-inspired hamlet, she meets an unfortunate end amid the town’s surrounding green pastures.

“Had a D.Va bomb so big that I got teleported to the stratosphere,” jokes the player, clearly incredulous about what just happened.

“At least you got a nice view of Eichenwalde?” notes one comment, while another jokes “D.Va has thanked the bus driver,” referencing Epic Games’ popular battle royale, Fortnite.

“It’s how the maps are built,” explains one response. “It’s not linear space like you think it would be.” Another states “When D.Va demechs, a new instance of the playable character (baby D.Va) is spawned in and the camera moves to that view. Due to D.Va being a 2 type playable hero there have been numerous issues. She’s been the most buggy hero in the game that has broken the game on several occasions.”

Unfortunately, there’s no real way to avoid this happening to you mid-match – other than imploring lady luck, of course.

Instead, just try and relax, and take in the scenery, you’ll be back in-game as soon as she hits the ground.