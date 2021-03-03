When is Overwatch Archives 2021 event? Date, skins, more - Dexerto

The Overwatch Archives event is one of the most popular on the calendar with an assortment of four-player story missions, cool skins, and plenty of lore. Here is everything we know about the 2021 installment so far.

The event first began in 2017 when it was just known as “Uprising.” This event brought forth the first canon story mission in the Overwatch universe and has been an event staple since.

While it’s not the first Overwatch event to feature PvE combat with the first being Halloween Terror, it’s the first that created a completely dynamic story and is the basis for Overwatch 2’s upcoming campaign.

Uprising isn’t the only playable mission either. There are two others, added in 2018 and 2019 respectively, the Retribution and Storm Rising have players work together to fight against Talon and other enemy forces.

What Overwatch Archive skins will be available?

The Archives event skins are some of the best in the game, featuring heroes in attire or uniforms from different ages.

For instance, Widowmaker, Doomfist, and Sombra have special Talon skins while Tracer, Reinhardt, Mercy, and Torbjorn have aqua blue Overwatch uniforms.

It’s not clear yet which heroes are getting skins for 2021, but all of the skins from past Archives events will be available for purchase or found in loot boxes.

When will Overwatch Archives 2021 start?

This is the one Overwatch event with very odd timing. While the first three versions of the event began in April and ended in early May, the 2020 edition began in March.

Assuming Blizzard replicates the 2020 edition’s start time, we could be looking at the event beginning as early as March 11 or March 18.

Normally, Overwatch events begin on a Thursday, so these dates would line up with what we had last year. However, if Blizzard opts to mimic events of the past, Archives could begin on April 8 or 15.

Expect more information and a confirmed start date to be announced by Blizzard a week or so before the event begins, along with a reveal of some of the skins we’ll be getting our hands on.