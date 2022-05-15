Overwatch Anniversary Remix Volume 2 dates officially announced

Dates for Volume 2 of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix event have officially been announced, and it seems earlier leaks were spot on.

Overwatch has replaced the traditional Anniversary and Summer Games event with a new Anniversary Remix event for 2022.

Instead of new skins, players have the chance to earn exclusive cosmetics once again, and recolored versions of other classic skins.

Now, Blizzard has come out with the official dates for Volume 2 of the event, and it seems earlier leaks were spot on.

Overwatch Anniversary Remix Volume 2 dates announced

Let's get this party started! 🎉 Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2 begins May 17. pic.twitter.com/37zPjQ7SLm — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 15, 2022

Confirming the dates included in the May 8 leak, the trailer on May 15 revealed that Remix Volume 2 would start on May 17, and end on June 6.

What the teaser didn’t tell us is what skins will be returning and which will be getting remixed, but thanks to the leak, we already know what to expect.

According to the previous leak, the three weekly challenges will once again bring back exclusive skins from Overwatch’s past as well. Dr. Ziegler Mercy, Mardi Gras Ashe, and Maestro Sigma will all be returning. What we don’t know is exactly which order they’ll be available.

As for skin remixes, we know that Okami Hanzo, Dragon Symmetra, and Ribbit Lucio will all be getting recolors. What we don’t know is what color they’ll be getting. Black could be a good guess though since the Volume 1 skins were all recolored mainly white.

Volume 2 is happening right around the same time the regular Anniversary event going on, so we could see one or two more before whatever Blizzard has planned next event-wise takes place.