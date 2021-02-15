Logo
Ridiculous Overwatch “bug” makes payload matches end in draws

Published: 15/Feb/2021 17:54

by Michael Gwilliam
Custa experiences payload draw
Overwatch is filled with its fair share of rarities, but the Holy Grail of Blizzard’s hero shooter is undoubtedly payload draws. Payload matches ending in ties is an incredibly rare occurrence, and a newly-discovered bug seems to be making games end as such.

Payload matches typically end in a draw under two conditions. The first is when neither team manages to push the cart forward at all for the entire duration of the match. The second, more common way, is for both teams to push the payload the exact same distance.

The latter normally occurs when a game goes to extra rounds, as it’s easier for defending teams to hold their opponents in positions where they themselves were held at. A choke right after a checkpoint is the standard spot for this to happen.

This all said, two-time Overwatch League champion Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi experienced what could be a bizarre bug in his game that resulted in a draw.

During a 5-5 game on Eichenwalde, Super’s team was very close to pushing the payload to the yellow box of victory and beyond where his opponents managed to escort the cart.

In fact, according to Super, all they had to do was stay on the payload and not get off of it to secure the victory having just captured Point B.

However, this point in Eichenwalde seems to be a bit misleading as the payload even goes beyond the destination needed to secure the win.

Super in a payload draw
Super was stunned at the fact the game ended in a tie.

“The cart was automatically pushing, but then they got Grav’d off. But in overtime, you still have to stay on the cart, so they stopped,” Super pointed out after watching the replay. “However, I assumed as long as we were on it long enough to have the cart push forward, it would win us the game, but apparently not. Our cart is not only in the yellow box, it’s passed it!”

Even on former OWL pro Custa’s stream, at the end of the last fight, the payload looks like it has gone beyond the yellow box, sparking some confusion. Over on Reddit, players debated if this was a bug or not, though some agreed it was a visual issue with the game.

Only time will tell if Blizzard decides to take a look at this and fix the visual indicators but for the time being, this is quite the bizarre outcome.

It may end up taking a draw in the Overwatch League itself for the devs to really dig into this situation and find a solution.

How to get free Fall Guys Crowns with Twitch Prime Gaming

Published: 15/Feb/2021 17:40

by Tanner Pierce
After previously making exclusive items available to Prime members in the past, Amazon has announced a brand new MVP Bundle exclusively for Prime Gaming members during the month of February – and the best part is that it includes free Crowns.

Fall Guys Crowns have changed quite a bit since the game’s launch. Not in terms of how they act, but in terms of how they’re distributed. Previously, you could only get them either if you won a match or by leveling up the Battle Pass, but even then, you could only get three.

After some backlash from the community, hey are much more widely distributed within the Pass, granting players one every few levels, in order to allow lower-skilled fans who might not be winning a chance to pick up some cool skins in the Item Shop just like everyone else.

Prime Gaming/Mediatonic
Prime Gaming subscribers are able to get exclusive bundles and content for Fall Guys.

Now, it seems like they are opening up another avenue for players to get Crowns thanks to Prime Gaming. A new MVP bundle is now available for members of the service and it includes two items: an MVP costume for your character and three free Crowns.

While the costume itself is interesting, even though it just seems to be a variant one of the previously released costumes, the main draw here is the Crowns. Generally, one part of a premium crossover is worth five of them, so this will get you the majority of the way there.

How to claim your Fall Guys MVP Bundle

Prime Gaming/Mediatonic
The Fall Guys MVP bundle includes a costume, as well as 3 free crowns.

Claiming your MVP Bundle is exactly the same as other Twitch Prime bundles and offers in the past so the process is relatively simple and really only requires that you follow some directions. That being said, if you need a breakdown, we’ve included a simple one below:

  1. Visit the Fall Guys Prime Gaming website
  2. Scroll down the MVP Bundle and click “Claim Now”
  3. Log-in to your account
  4. The bundle and your free Crowns should be available the next time you log-in to the game.

All in all, it’s pretty cool that players are able to get free Crowns for their account simply by using Amazon Prime. Here’s hoping that the developers allow for more ways to get them in the near future – hopefully in more free bundles.