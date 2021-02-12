Logo
Overwatch players demand Orisa’s ‘unkillable’ Fortify buff be reverted

Published: 12/Feb/2021 20:01

by Michael Gwilliam
Orisa bull skin for Overwatch Lunar New Year
Blizzard Entertainment

Orisa

The new Overwatch Experimental Patch hit the game on February 11, and with it, Orisa was on the receiving end of a huge buff that some players think is way too strong.

Orisa can be quite a chore to battle, thanks to her Halt and Fortify abilities. Halt can lock opponents in place and send them back a bit, leading to some easy headshots or combos for teammates.

Fortify, on the other hand, is incredibly strong defensively, as it amplifies Orisa’s survivability as a tank. When Fortify is active, the Omnic hero is immune to all crowd-control abilities such as stuns, boops or even Mei’s Blizzard.

That’s not its only benefit, though: When it’s activated, Orisa takes 40% less damage, making her insanely tanky.

Now, for whatever reason, the developers decided that Fortify will also prevent critical headshot damage, essentially making a headshot count the same as a body blow.

Players are not on board. Contenders pro Lethal tweeted a clip of him trying to kill an Orisa using Fortify with a Harmony Orb. The tank hero was able to survive all eight shots at point-blank range from a Reaper.

“Orisa just doesn’t die in Fortify,” he captioned the video, and proceeded to even post a follow-up of the interaction on the live version of the game.

In this video, Orisa’s non-experimental Fortify was unable to withstand all of Reaper’s shotgun attacks and ended up being eliminated.

It should be noted that Reaper did receive a damage nerf in the Experimental Patch as well, but his role of a tank-buster remains the same. Thus, the fact Orisa can withstand so much is a tad bit concerning.

Elsewhere, players took issue with the fact the change discourages aiming for the head in a first-person shooter.

“Discouraging players in a shooter to actually click heads, do you have any clue what your game is supposed to be?” Twitch streamer Metro blasted.

Blizzard does occasionally go back on buffs or nerfs being tested in the Experimental Mode, so we’ll have to see if this backlash pushes them to cancel this change.

Apex Legends

Insane Apex Legends exploit removes speed penalty while healing

Published: 12/Feb/2021 18:56

by Michael Gwilliam
Apex Legends speed dev
Respawn

Share

An Apex Legends player is warning Respawn after discovering an incredibly powerful bug that lets anyone who exploits it move quickly around the battlefield.

The exploit, discovered by Redditor Dirty_Skirty, completely removes the movement penalty while healing. This is huge, as it can give some players a ridiculous advantage – something that could completely break the competitive integrity of the game.

Luckily, the user is doing his best to keep the bug a secret, at least in how it’s performed. He is, however, seeking to speak with Respawn privately.

In a video posted to the site, Dirty_Skirty explained that he’d prefer to hand over this discovery, which he believes was added with the Season 8 update, to Respawn instead of posting a how-to.

Fuse in Apex
Respawn Entertainment
Players don’t know how the exploit works… yet.

This is actually a bit of a gamble as he is basically letting everyone know there is a big bug in the game that could be discovered before Respawn reaches out. The catch is that if people start using the exploit, chances are the developers would act faster.

“Once Respawn has reached out, I’ll privately share with them how to activate this glitch,” he explained.

According to Dirty_Skirty, this is the biggest cheat bug he’s found yet. “This one is different,” he revealed. “There’s nothing fun, intriguing, or beautiful about this glitch. It’s purely a competitive advantage that will be abused.”

Game-Breaking Bug, Help me reach Respawn from apexlegends

In the past, the user and his team of glitch finders had found some fun bugs that allow players to get under maps or other cool things, but this one just isn’t that great. It’s abusive.

This all said, while the user doesn’t want to reveal how the exploit is performed, in the event he can’t reach Respawn, he is willing to show how to do it. That’s really a last-ditch option though, as he pleaded with other fans to let him reach the devs.

“Please help me reach the dev team so I can protect you from other cheaters,” he said to conclude his video.

Hopefully, the devs end up reaching out soon so this exploit can be patched out and players won’t have to worry about abusive mechanics ruining their games.