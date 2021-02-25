 Popular Overwatch rework would make Pharah less reliant on Mercy - Dexerto
Overwatch

Popular Overwatch rework would make Pharah less reliant on Mercy

Published: 25/Feb/2021 17:54

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch 2 Pharah model on Kings Row
Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy Pharah

When it comes to Overwatch heroes, few can be as difficult to balance as Pharah, given the fact she synergizes so well with Mercy. A popular new rework concept gaining traction would limit her reliance on the guardian angel.

Pharah and Mercy go together like peanut butter and chocolate. Pharah by herself can be a threat raining rockets down on enemies from above, but with a Mercy in the air with her, her power rises immensely.

With the support by her side, everything from the strength of Pharah’s attacks to the constant heals being poured in can make the Egyptian hero a difficult foe to shoot down.

Now, a potential rework idea is generating some buzz as it would turn the rocket queen into more of a threat on her own.

Overwatch_Pharah_Mercy_Trick_on_Eichenwalde_for_backcap
Blizzard Entertainment
Pharah can be a bit too reliant on Mercy.

Redditor LightLegacy took to the Competitive Overwatch section to voice their suggestions to improve Pharah and highlighted the hero’s “commitment issues” as the biggest weakness.

“Pharah’s current mechanics encourage very uninteractive gameplay for 80% of the match. Especially if you don’t have a Mercy pocket, you’re forced to play high in the sky and spam missiles from afar,” they wrote. “But then there are those exciting Pharah moments – the ones where she aggressively uses Concussive Blast to quickly duel unaware enemies.”

The idea LightLegacy presented would make these exciting moments the focus of the kit, starting with her Jump Set ability. The user believes should be connected to her fuel resource with the cooldown either removed or significantly reduced.

Pharah uses barrage
Blizzard Entertainment
Pharah can deal insane damage as a DPS hero.

“The idea would be that she could continually pop up over cover, fire a few rockets and come back down, like a glorified super-jump,” they wrote.

Another idea that would really take away some of the reliance on Mercy is addition of regenerable shield health. Considering some of the angles and positions Pharah can take, other heroes can have a difficult or impossible time trying to heal her, with the exception of Mercy.

Having shields would take away part of this problem by having her health regenerate over time instead of having a Mercy constantly pocket her.

Emerald Pharah skin
Blizzard Entertainment
Shields could be a powerful addition to the rocket queen.

Adding to the mobility buffs, LightLegacy also believes giving Pharah two Concussive Blasts would greatly improve her aerodynamic movement. This would allow her to get into better positions, boop enemies forward and knock herself back towards her team.

Of course, these ideas are all straight buffs, so at least one part of Pharah’s kit would need to be nerfed to compensate to fit the rework idea, but there are some interesting suggestions here that could really change up the game.

Hopefully, the developers look into these ideas, especially with Overwatch 2 still in the works.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals preview

Published: 24/Feb/2021 18:21 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 9:22

by Andrew Amos
ESL

IEM Katowice Sponsored Thrive

IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some amazing matchups, and now the quarterfinals are upon us. With CIS supremacy sweeping the CS:GO server, Astralis stand as the lone force to try and stave the three Russian squads away.

Six teams have qualified for the playoffs at IEM Katowice 2021, and four of them are from CIS. Gambit, Natus Vincere, and Virtus.pro are hungry for quarterfinals success, while Spirit awaits one of them in the semifinals.

It’s put more pressure now, more than ever, onto two stalwarts of their respective scenes ⁠— Denmark’s (and Europe’s) Astralis, and North America’s Liquid. The latter looks reinvigorated with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo in the squad, while the former are struggling to reach their peak online.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the two quarterfinals ⁠— Gambit vs Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro vs Astralis ⁠— and what you should expect.

Gambit vs Natus Vincere

The battle for CIS supremacy will reign on in the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice when Gambit takes on Natus Vincere. This has been a historically Na’Vi-sided matchup, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

Gambit went on a lower-bracket tear to make it to the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice, and they won’t let their rivals stand in their way. Young gun Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov is really trying to make a name for himself as CS:GO’s next big AWPer, trying to reach the heights of idols like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple

Seeing the two face off will be a treat in this quarterfinal, but don’t expect the reigning champions to take it easy. Na’Vi are really finding their stride now, and despite losing to Team Liquid to find themselves in this position, you can’t keep them down for long.

Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov and s1mple are bouncing off each other better than ever, and it really feels like a repeat of IEM Katowice 2020 is on the cards. Na’Vi didn’t make it easy for themselves there in groups, before proceeding to demolish Liquid, Astralis, and G2 Esports without dropping a single map in playoffs.

Gambit’s going to have to be prepared for a Na’Vi they’ve never faced before. It’s the biggest stage this matchup has happened on, and while the potential for an upset is there, you’d have to back Na’Vi to finish strong at Katowice.

Thrive Fantasy Props

  • Ax1le: 28.5 total kills
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Hobbit: 43.5 total deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points
  • Electronic: 6.5 total assists
    • Over = 95 points
    • Under = 105 points
  • Flamie: 18.5 total headshots
    • Over = 105 points
    • Under = 95 points
  • S1mple: 75.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points

Virtus.pro vs Astralis

Virtus.pro and Astralis marks the first rematch of the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 final. Back then, Astralis were decimating anyone in their patch, and VP (then Avangar) were collateral as the Danes took home their fourth major. However, it’s funny how things change in 18 months.

Astralis’ experimentation with six and seven-man rosters has led nowhere, and with the core five back together, they’ve been struggling to get back into gear. Virtus.pro, on the other hand, has started 2021 on fire with a win at cs_summit 7 (where Astralis didn’t play).

One also has to look at how far Virtus.pro has come since then. “Jame Time” might still be the slogan, but everyone from Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov to Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Galinskis have been pulling their weight. The team isn’t as reliant on Jame’s AWP to win as they once were, and he’s taken to the IGL role like a fish to water.

If there is one time where Virtus.pro could get their revenge, it’s now. VP have taken down Vitality and FURIA ⁠— two of the best teams in the world ⁠— to get here, and Astralis have been hot and cold to start off the year. The tournament remaining online likely doesn’t help Astralis either.

However, you can never count out the Danes. Much like Gambit vs Natus Vincere, the real big ticket matchup will be Jame vs Nicolai ‘device’ Reedtz. The AWPers will once again prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup, and if history is anything to go by, it should be explosive.

Thrive Fantasy Props

  • Buster: 45.5 total kills
    • Over = 115 points
    • Under = 85 points
  • Sanji: 32.5 total deaths
    • Over = 80 points
    • Under = 120 points
  • Magisk: 9.5 total assists
    • Over = 100 points
    • Under = 100 points
  • gla1ve: 13.5 total headshots
    • Over = 90 points
    • Under = 110 points
  • Device: 88.5 total kills and deaths
    • Over = 110 points
    • Under = 90 points

The IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals get underway on February 26.

