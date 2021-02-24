 Sneaky Overwatch trick lets Pharah & Mercy easily capture the point on Eichenwalde - Dexerto
Sneaky Overwatch trick lets Pharah & Mercy easily capture the point on Eichenwalde

Published: 24/Feb/2021 13:04

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch_Pharah_Mercy_Trick_on_Eichenwalde_for_backcap
Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy Pharah

Overwatch’s Eichenwalde can be a pretty tricky map to take Point A on, but this perfect Pharah and Mercy combo will help you get a sneaky backcap. 

Pretty much every Overwatch fan knows that the Pharah/Mercy (dubbed ‘Pharmercy’) combo can be a nightmare to deal with. With the Middle Eastern DPS Rocket Boosting herself through the skies, getting pocket healed by our favorite Swiss Medic, the duo can be pretty unstoppable.

While players recently found a fun Junkrat combo that’s the perfect counter for Pharah on Eichenwalde, another Reddit user has found a sneaky backcap tactic that will keep her safe from the Australian’s explosive assault.

So, get ready to grab a Mercy main and take to Eichenwalde, because you might just be able to steal the show.

Blizzard
Pharah can be a nightmare to play into on Eichenwalde, especially with Mercy!

Pharah & Mercy Eichenwalde trick

A seen in a thread on the Overwatch Reddit, if you run Pharmercy on Eichenwalde then you can sneak around the castle’s exterior wall and sneak onto Point A.

Here’s a step by step guide on how to do so:

  1. Take a hard right when you leave Attacker Side Spawn.
  2. Use Pharah (or Echo) to Rocket Boost around the wall, hugging tight to the buildings.
  3. Follow the wall along until you find the gap in the ramparts by Point A.
  4. Jump on the site and let the chaos ensue.

This trick is perfect because it hides both characters from enemy sight, and also allows them to dodge the notorious choke point that leads up to the point.

As soon as they realize they’ve been duped it’ll force Defenders off the front line, therefore breaking their formation. Alternatively, if they aren’t paying attention then they’ll just drop the objective without even noticing.

On today’s episode of the adventures of a mercy main, I present a Pharmercy duo backcap within 30 seconds of comp round one. Seen stuff like this posted here by others, but honestly never thought it would happen for me lol. Super awesome feeling. from r/Overwatch

If you fancy taking to the beautiful aqua skies of Eichenwalde, then this is the perfect trick for you. Give it a go and see what happens, after all, you’ve got Mercy to keep you safe!

