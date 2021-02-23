 Bronze Overwatch streamer explains how he climbed to Grandmaster - Dexerto
Bronze Overwatch streamer explains how he climbed to Grandmaster

Published: 23/Feb/2021 19:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Soldier 76 fires Helix Rocket on Dorado
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch Twitch streamer Asa has been playing the game since all the way back in Season 4 where he began his journey down in Bronze. Despite placing so far down the rank totem pole, he managed to eventually reach GM, but how?

Ranking up in Overwatch can be a serious grind. After playing five placement games on a desired role, the game will put you in a skill rating tier ranging all the way Bronze to Master with players then having to win to reach Grandmaster.

This grind can take a long time, however. Wins earn players around 20 SR, so the journey from say a 2,500 Platinum Rank to 3,500 Master can take many matches.

For Asa, he first began with only 800 SR, but over time, he managed to climb through multiple ranks to reach the highest peak he’s at today with 4,018.

Speaking to Dexerto, the 16-year-old explained how he managed to pull it off and the challenges he faced along the way.

One major problem he had to overcome was hardware limitations. “The hardware I used was awful. Dealing with an awful setup was the main thing that held me back,” he explained.

“Hardware improvement was a very gradual process, and although it helps, it doesn’t define a player,” he added. “You can play on 60fps with a $10 mouse and be better than someone with a decked out setup.”

Hanzo looks on shocked
Blizzard Entertainment
Going from Bronze to GM is an impressive feat.

According to Asa, his biggest improvement method came from playing in an organized setting and joining a team. “I found coaching there and over the years it has shaped me as a player the most out of anything. I highly recommend looking into organized teamplay if you’re trying to improve because it truly is an incredible source for learning.”

Despite going from Bronze to Gold in just two seasons, he did face some difficulties in Platinum and Diamond before eventually breaking through to reach Masters and Grandmaster four seasons later.

That all said, the Canadian believes the best way for anyone stuck in low ELOs to “realize that you’re no better than your teammates and you deserve the rank you have.”

Sombra activates EMP on Lijang Control Center
Blizzard Entertainment
Ranking up can be a serious grind.

“A lot of players in all ranks struggle with ego, and I used to as well. The only true way to climb is to understand what level you’re at and working hard at trying to improve. It’s a pretty simple formula: you get better than the people at your rank, you win more games. Simple as that,” the streamer stated.

For anyone currently stuck in ELO hell, following in Asa’s footsteps could be as simple as setting your ego aside and focusing on yourself. After all, if he can do it, what’s stopping you?

What are Therian Formes in Pokemon Go? Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus forms explained

Published: 23/Feb/2021 22:09

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Forces of Nature Legendary in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Niantic is bringing Therian Formes to Pokemon Go with The Season of Legends event in March. But what is it exactly? Here’s everything you need to know about the special new forms for Gen V Legendary ‘mon Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus.

Pokemon Go’s upcoming Season of Legends is kicking off with the Forces of Nature trio, which are the Legendary ‘mon introduced in Black and White for the Nintendo DS. The weather-based Legendaries will get their very own Special Research starting in March.

Excitingly, the three characters’ secondary Therian Formes will also finally make their debut in the mobile title. However, Trainers unfamiliar with Gen V may be scratching their heads over what they are exactly. Below, we will explain everything you need to know about the transformations.

Screenshot of Forces of Nature Legendaries in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go will get Therian Formes with Season of Legends in March 2021.

What are Therian Formes in Pokemon?

A neat feature included in Pokemon Black and White was an extensive weather and seasonal system. To take advantage of this, developer Game Freak introduced three Legendaries known as the Forces of Nature – Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus – who actually roamed around the overworld based on the atmospheric conditions.

In 2012’s Black and White 2, it was revealed the trio in the first game were in their “Incarnate Forme” and in the sequel they had new set called “Therian Formes.” The secondary transformation not only changed how the ‘mon looked physically, but also the way their stats functioned in the meta.

The alternative form could be triggered by players using the “Reveal Glass.” The Legendaries’ ability to switch between their two versions, made them a nightmare in VGC competitions – as they became extremely powerful in their versatility. This is also what makes it so exciting that the feature is making its debut in Pokemon Go.

Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus Therian Formes explained

The most important thing to know about Therian is that it changes the Forces of Nature trio’s stats in a few interesting ways. Below we will list each Pokemon’s stat in their Incarnate (regular) form vs their secondary to give you an idea of how they are being changed.

Screenshot of Pokemon Legendary Tornadus Incarnate and Therian Formes.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Tornadus’ Incarnate (left) and Therian (right) Formes.

Tornadus Incarnate

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 115
  • Defense: 70
  • Sp. Attack: 125
  • Sp. Defense: 80
  • Speed: 111
  • Total: 580

Tornadus Therian

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 100
  • Defense: 80
  • Sp. Attack: 110
  • Sp. Defense: 90
  • Speed: 121
  • Total: 580

With Tornadus, we see the Flying-type lower its Attack and Special Attack by 15 points in Therian, however its Speed is boosted by 10. Its Defense and Special Defense also get a bump. The monster sacrifices attack for quickness.

Screenshot of Pokemon Legendary Thundurus Incarnate & Therian Formes.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Thundurus’ Incarnate (left) and Therian (right) Formes.

Thundurus Incarnate

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 115
  • Defense: 70
  • Sp. Attack: 125
  • Sp. Defense: 80
  • Speed: 111
  • Total: 580

Thundurus Therian

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 105
  • Defense: 70
  • Sp. Attack: 145
  • Sp. Defense: 80
  • Speed: 101
  • Total: 580

Whereas Tornadus became much quicker, Thundurus’ Special Attack gets a substantial increase of 20 points in Therian. The ‘mon sacrifices its Speed and Attack by 10 points, but becomes a heavy hitter with special moves.

Screenshot of Legendary Pokemon Landorus Incarnate and Therian Formes.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Landorus’ Incarnate (left) and Therian (right) Formes.

Landorus Incarnate

  • HP: 89
  • Attack: 125
  • Defense: 90
  • Sp. Attack: 115
  • Sp. Defense:  80
  • Speed: 101
  • Total: 600

Landorus Therian

  • HP: 89
  • Attack: 145
  • Defense: 90
  • Sp. Attack: 105
  • Sp. Defense: 80
  • Speed: 91
  • Total: 600

Lastly, Landorus sees a major 20 point boost in Attack with its Therian transformation, though at the cost of its Special Attack and Speed. The Ground/ Flying-type packs the greatest punch out of the Legendary Trio.

Screenshot of Legendary Therian Formes.
Niantic / YouTube: FLW Videos
Go players can get their hands on Therian Formes in Go this March.

Pokemon Go players will be able to get their hands on Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus’ Therian Formes starting this March. Their transformations will help kick off the Season of Legends, which will run for a total of three months.

Ever since the Forces of Nature debuted their secondary forms in 2012, they have become top tier picks in competitive battles. So it will be interesting to see how the Black and White 2 feature will shake up the mobile title’s Battle League meta.