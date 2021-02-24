 Overwatch players discover secret Reaper buff in new patch - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch players discover secret Reaper buff in new patch

Published: 24/Feb/2021 20:50

by Michael Gwilliam
Reaper on Temple of Anubis
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Reaper

Overwatch players with Reaper in their hero repertoire will be happy to know the Talon DPS was on the receiving end of a powerful quality-of-life change that buffs the shotgun-wielding damage dealer.

Undocumented changes aren’t exactly anything new in Overwatch, but it’s always a bit surprising when a hero receives a buff that wasn’t listed in the official patch notes.

The latest Overwatch update on February 18 brought in some changes for Reaper that saw his range increase at the cost of some damage reduction. Although the changes were a net buff, there was something else lurking in the update that further increases his strength.

As noticed by player ‘TheeNinjaBanana’ on Reddit, Reaper can now cancel his reload to use Shadow Step – something that he previously was unable to do.

Reaper poses with a box of fireworks
Blizzard Entertainment
Reaper mains are celebrating the new buff.

Most heroes in Overwatch are already able to cancel their reload animations through the use of abilities, but, for whatever reason, Reaper was unable to until now.

Shadow Step isn’t exactly the most powerful ability in Overwatch, but it does have some uses, especially when it comes to quickly traversing maps and gaining access to the high ground.

Perfectly-timed Shadow Steps can also be used to attain a brief moment of invincibility, which can save Reaper from ultimates such as D.Va’s Self-Destruct or Junkrat’s Riptire in the event his Wraith Form is on cooldown.

Reaper on Hanamura
Blizzard Entertainment
Reaper can be a bigger threat when he’s off the map.

It’s also extremely useful as a way to get back on the map if he ever gets booped off. Previously, if Reaper was reloading and got knocked off, it would be lights out, but now, he can teleport back freely.

Overall, players seem pleased with the buff. “I did this by accident the other day yesterday, pretty happy with this change,” one user commented.

“It’s a great change because that was literally the only ability in the whole game that couldn’t cancel reload,” another remarked.

For anyone who mains Overwatch’s edgelord, be sure to remember this buff as it could end up paying dividends if you find yourself in a tough situation off the map.

Fortnite

Where is Mave in Fortnite? How to get the Storm Scout sniper rifle

Published: 24/Feb/2021 23:34

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

The Storm Scout sniper is one of the most sought-after Exotic weapons in Fortnite right now. While the weapon’s been in the game for a while in certain forms, players can now get the rifle with Mave. Here’s how you can find the weapon and the NPC as of February 24.

It’s safe to say that the the Storm Scout is one of the most powerful weapons in Fortnite right now. While the actual damage that it outputs is impressive, it also shows exactly where the storm/circle will form in the future, giving a pretty notable advantage to those who use it.

While the weapon has been available in a variety of ways over the past couple years since it’s inclusion, Epic has now thrown players for a loop by changing up where it’s available.

Mave and Storm Scout sniper rifle location

Epic Games
The Storm Scout sniper can now be found with Mave after the latest update from Epic Games.

While the Storm Scout sniper was previously available via the Lexa NPC near Hunter’s Haven, this is no longer the case. Instead, players will now have to travel a little bit further east if they want to pick up the powerful weapon.

As of February 24, the Storm Scout sniper rifle is available via Mave, just east of Catty Corner. Funny enough, she’s is located almost in the same place as Cole, who once sold the Hop Rock Dualies, so if you know where he is, you’ll be able to find Mave with ease.

If you’re still confused about what to do, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out:

  1. Land in the island and go to the location seen in the image above (it’s the cliffside southeast of Catty Corner, overlooking the ocean).
  2. Go up to Mave, who will be looking at a shine-like object on the cliffside.
  3. Interact with Mave and tab over to the Storm Scout sniper.
  4. Purchase the sniper.
  5. The weapon will automatically show up in your inventory after the leave the menu.
Epic Games
The Storm Scout sniper costs 500 gold from Mave.

Like most Exotic weapon being sold at NPCs, the Storm Scout sniper rifle will cost players 500 Gold, so if you want the ability to get the weapon, you’ll need to save up a bit.

And that’s it! After you complete the above tasks you’ll have a Storm Scout sniper at your disposal. Of course, given the fact that we’re so close to the launch of Season 6, there’s always a chance that the location will change again in a few weeks.

We’ll keep this article updated for any further developments or changes regarding the sniper’s location should they arise. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto.