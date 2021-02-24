Overwatch players discover secret Reaper buff in new patch - Dexerto

Overwatch players with Reaper in their hero repertoire will be happy to know the Talon DPS was on the receiving end of a powerful quality-of-life change that buffs the shotgun-wielding damage dealer.

Undocumented changes aren’t exactly anything new in Overwatch, but it’s always a bit surprising when a hero receives a buff that wasn’t listed in the official patch notes.

The latest Overwatch update on February 18 brought in some changes for Reaper that saw his range increase at the cost of some damage reduction. Although the changes were a net buff, there was something else lurking in the update that further increases his strength.

As noticed by player ‘TheeNinjaBanana’ on Reddit, Reaper can now cancel his reload to use Shadow Step – something that he previously was unable to do.

Most heroes in Overwatch are already able to cancel their reload animations through the use of abilities, but, for whatever reason, Reaper was unable to until now.

Shadow Step isn’t exactly the most powerful ability in Overwatch, but it does have some uses, especially when it comes to quickly traversing maps and gaining access to the high ground.

Perfectly-timed Shadow Steps can also be used to attain a brief moment of invincibility, which can save Reaper from ultimates such as D.Va’s Self-Destruct or Junkrat’s Riptire in the event his Wraith Form is on cooldown.

It’s also extremely useful as a way to get back on the map if he ever gets booped off. Previously, if Reaper was reloading and got knocked off, it would be lights out, but now, he can teleport back freely.

Overall, players seem pleased with the buff. “I did this by accident the other day yesterday, pretty happy with this change,” one user commented.

“It’s a great change because that was literally the only ability in the whole game that couldn’t cancel reload,” another remarked.

For anyone who mains Overwatch’s edgelord, be sure to remember this buff as it could end up paying dividends if you find yourself in a tough situation off the map.