OWL caster Soe posts hospital update after multiple car accident

Overwatch caster Soe involved in car accident

“Had a bad car accident,” she states, going on to confirm: “all cars involved got totalled. Looking at my car, I can’t believe everyone walked out of this alive. In shock but very grateful.”

The comments section of the tweet are flooded with well-wishes from some of gaming and esports’ biggest stars, as well as a collection of Overwatch League teams.

“Jesus. Hope all the tests come back okay. Sorry to hear this happened,” comments 100 Thieves co-owner and streaming sensation Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop.

This was followed up by a message from fellow OWL analyst, Scott ‘Custa’ Kennedy, who writes “glad to hear both of you are okay.”

Finally, both Dallas Fuel and Washington Justice’s official OWL account also responded, with the latter commenting “We’re so sorry to hear that but so glad you both are alive. Everyone at the Justice is keeping you and Jacob in our thoughts and we wish you both a speedy recovery.”

As the community continues to show the esports star their support, we’re sure she’ll be welcomed back with open arms when she returns to the stage.