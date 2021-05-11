Fun Overwatch skin concept turns Sigma into a... Chef? - Dexerto

Talon scientist Sigma has become one of Overwatch’s most notorious villains, and this new skin idea turns him into a chef that Gordon Ramsay would be proud of.

Equal parts extravagant and eccentric, Overwatch’s Sigma has become one of the FPS title’s most iconic tanks.

He’s not just popular in-game, though, with artists everywhere reimagining the Dutchman as everything from a terrifying-looking demon to Marvel villain and founding member of the X-Men, Magneto.

This time around, though, one artist has imagined a slightly more casual profession for the villain, but even in the real world, it looks like Sigma would still be causing chaos.

Overwatch fan creates Chef Sigma

Created by p3each_tea, this version of Sigma reminds us of one celebrity in particular: infamous footballer turned celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay.

Renowned for an often foul mouth and volatile sense of humor, the Scot has become a household name across the globe. It’s not too difficult to draw some parallels between him and Sigma, though, considering Sigma can also get pretty frustrated for no apparent reason.

With one of p3each_tea’s designs featuring a grumpy-looking version of the scientist extraordinaire wielding meatballs instead of his deadly Hyperspheres, we wouldn’t want to serve him raw chicken.

The second design sees a more home-style Chef Sigma, but he’s no less irritable. Exclaiming “what is that recipe?!” (a take on the iconic in-game ultimate voice-line “what is that melody?”) we wouldn’t want to be in the kitchen when things start to go flying.

With 6.5k upvotes on the skin concept’s dedicated Reddit thread, it seems like fans would love to see this playful take on the Talon villain make it into game. After all, it would really turn the idea of “cloudy with a chance of meatballs” into a virtual reality.

Until then, though, we’ll have to make do with Chef Sigma shouting at us through this skin concept.