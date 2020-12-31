Logo
Overwatch skin concept turns Roadhog into a Wall Street tycoon

Published: 31/Dec/2020 14:02

by Lauren Bergin
One of Overwatch’s most divisive tanks is Roadhog, Australia’s fearsome rebel, and a player has created a fun skin concept transforms the villain into a Wall Street billionaire. 

When people see Roadhog in their games, there’s two reactions. If you’re the enemy healer or a DPS, you’ve likely already accepted that the next few minutes of your life are going to be a living hell. If you’re on the same side though, you’re going to be ecstatic.

Roadhog’s been getting a little bit of love recently despite his divisive nature. The new Winter Wonderland skin line has seen the infamous tank receive a skin that transforms him into a snowman.

There’s a new skin in town however, and this concept takes Roadhog’s lust for gold and treasure to a whole new level.

Blizzard - OverwatchRoadhog likes this skin concept, do you?

Wall Street Roadhog skin concept

Wall Street is famous for a lot of reasons – the Wall Street Crash of 1929, the fact that it’s America’s central finance hub and, most importantly, that it’s now the inspiration for Reddit user gr0verd0g’s Roadhog skin.

The skin sees Roadhog dressed in a blue collar style suit jacket and shirt with chino style trousers. To make the outfit quintessentially Roadhog though, he has a huge golden chain link necklace as well as belt buckle that reads “HOG.”

Sporting a giant watch and chain bracelet as accessories as well as copious amounts of jewel encrusted rings, even his hook is decked out in rubies and a golden chain.

The most prominent feature of the design though is his mask. The iconic gas mask has been transformed so that diamonds have replaced the filters, silver the eyeholes and gold the mask’s main body. It’s a stylish mask for a stylish hog.

Hey guys, I made a fan skin! Lmk what you think. from r/Overwatch

Fans react

Despite only unveiling the skin in the early hours of December 31, at the time of writing the concept has a colossal 4.5k upvotes. Fans are loving this skin, and we are too.

One fan pointed out that it reminded them of Marvel’s iconic Spider-Man villain Kingpin; “haha awesome! First thing I thought of was Kingpin.”

A second commenter jokingly wrote that “he’ll never miss an appointment again”, a reference to the watch that is clearly there to impress.

A final thread went on to discuss the look of the hook, which one fan pointed out could be adjusted to “make the hook a $” instead. Another fan replied that “should make a kaching sound when you land a hook.”

From bandit to billionaire, this Roadhog skin has it all. For those looking to flash the cash in Overwatch, this one is one for you. We’d love to see such an interesting, imaginative skin in-game, especially with all of the bells and whistles that would be attached. This skin is a gem, so hopefully Blizzard discover it sometime soon!

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer is making waves as Nessa

Published: 31/Dec/2020 13:15

by Lauren Bergin
Nessa Cosplay Pokemon Sword and Shield
Instagram: akashaa_cosplay, Nintendo Inc.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is filled to the brim with awesome characters, but Water-type gym leader Nessa is a fan favorite. Now, this cosplayer has brought the Galar region gym leader to life. 

Since the beginning of the Pokemon saga fans all over the world have taken to cosplaying their favorite characters. Whether it’s gym leaders, anime characters such as Ash or Team Rocket, or even the Pokemon themselves, the game has inspired a vibrant cosplay culture.

One cosplayer recently unveiled her amazing Marnie outfit, bringing the generation eight Dark-type gym leader to life. Galar’s gym leaders have become popular choices for cosplayers across the globe, and another fan has won the cosplay badge for this awesome costume.

Water-type leader Nessa is the character of choice, and she’s just as formidable in real life as her virtual counterpart.

YouTube: Pokemon
Nessa has become a popular choice for Pokemon cosplayers.

A post from Reddit user and cross-cosplayer Chrono-1080 (Akasha) shows him taking the plunge and creating an awesome Nessa cosplay.

Seen sporting the gym leader’s iconic blue swimming shorts and bralet, Akasha is seen posing in a similar style to the Galar icon, with equal amounts of poise and a don’t mess with me style attitude.

What’s more impressive though is his hair. Nessa’s iconic, ocean blue hair with gentle aqua streaks has become iconic, and Akasha is really channelling this ocean fantasy. Seen with the lighter highlights all tied up in a bun just like the Pokemon mistress herself, this cosplay really nails it.

I really like this side by side ! from r/crossplay

Fans react

Fans are also really loving this real life version of Nessa. One fan commented on Akasha’s physique, which clearly stands out in the photo. Asking whether or not they are “a competitive athlete,” this fan calls his physique “awe inspiring.”

A second commenter also picked up on his athletic figure, writing “gorgeous!!! I am jealous of your glorious biceps!”

It’s awesome to see a new take on Galar’s water-type gym leader, and the reception to Akasha’s work has been amazing. We’d love to see some more Pokemon cosplays from him in the future, or maybe that Korra one that everyone is pushing for in the comments!