Overwatch skin concept turns Roadhog into a Wall Street tycoon

One of Overwatch’s most divisive tanks is Roadhog, Australia’s fearsome rebel, and a player has created a fun skin concept transforms the villain into a Wall Street billionaire.

When people see Roadhog in their games, there’s two reactions. If you’re the enemy healer or a DPS, you’ve likely already accepted that the next few minutes of your life are going to be a living hell. If you’re on the same side though, you’re going to be ecstatic.

Roadhog’s been getting a little bit of love recently despite his divisive nature. The new Winter Wonderland skin line has seen the infamous tank receive a skin that transforms him into a snowman.

There’s a new skin in town however, and this concept takes Roadhog’s lust for gold and treasure to a whole new level.

Wall Street Roadhog skin concept

Wall Street is famous for a lot of reasons – the Wall Street Crash of 1929, the fact that it’s America’s central finance hub and, most importantly, that it’s now the inspiration for Reddit user gr0verd0g’s Roadhog skin.

The skin sees Roadhog dressed in a blue collar style suit jacket and shirt with chino style trousers. To make the outfit quintessentially Roadhog though, he has a huge golden chain link necklace as well as belt buckle that reads “HOG.”

Sporting a giant watch and chain bracelet as accessories as well as copious amounts of jewel encrusted rings, even his hook is decked out in rubies and a golden chain.

The most prominent feature of the design though is his mask. The iconic gas mask has been transformed so that diamonds have replaced the filters, silver the eyeholes and gold the mask’s main body. It’s a stylish mask for a stylish hog.

Fans react

Despite only unveiling the skin in the early hours of December 31, at the time of writing the concept has a colossal 4.5k upvotes. Fans are loving this skin, and we are too.

One fan pointed out that it reminded them of Marvel’s iconic Spider-Man villain Kingpin; “haha awesome! First thing I thought of was Kingpin.”

A second commenter jokingly wrote that “he’ll never miss an appointment again”, a reference to the watch that is clearly there to impress.

A final thread went on to discuss the look of the hook, which one fan pointed out could be adjusted to “make the hook a $” instead. Another fan replied that “should make a ka–ching sound when you land a hook.”

From bandit to billionaire, this Roadhog skin has it all. For those looking to flash the cash in Overwatch, this one is one for you. We’d love to see such an interesting, imaginative skin in-game, especially with all of the bells and whistles that would be attached. This skin is a gem, so hopefully Blizzard discover it sometime soon!